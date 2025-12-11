Aspect Global Venture partners with BT for Most Powerful Women: Visionary leader Aksha Kamboj to grace the event

Aksha Kamboj serves as the Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, and the Vice President, India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) — carrying forward a legacy of leadership while shaping a future built on discipline, vision, and unwavering purpose. She is also the proud Owner of the Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League.

Advertisement

In her role at Aspect Global Ventures, Aksha has steered the group’s diversified interests across hospitality, bullion, retail, and emerging sectors. Her approach blends tradition with modern strategy — the old-school wisdom of doing things right, and the forward-looking instinct to build what lasts.

As Vice President of IBJA, she plays a pivotal role in representing and strengthening India’s bullion and jewellery ecosystem. Her work champions industry standards, ethical practices, and progressive policies, making her a respected voice in one of the country’s most influential sectors.

Her stewardship of the Tiigers of Kolkata reflects that same philosophy: grounded, passionate, and remarkably people-first. The franchise stands tall upon its heartbeat — “Ek Team, Ek Junoon. Tiigers ki Dhoom.” — a motto she embodies in spirit and action.

Advertisement

Beyond business, Aksha is admired for her commitment to family values, her advocacy for women in leadership, and her ability to carry tradition with the elegance of someone who’s already looking ahead. She leads with clarity, conviction, and a steady calm — the kind that commands a room without ever raising her voice.