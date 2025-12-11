IndiGo announces compensation, travel vouchers for flyers hit by flight chaos; full details

IndiGo on Thursday announced it will pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on the block time of the flight, to affected flyers during the flight disruptions. The compensation will be paid to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure, an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline will also offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such "severely impacted customers." These vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey over the next 12 months.

"We have ensured that all necessary refunds for cancelled flights have been initiated, most of which have already reflected in your accounts, with the remainder following shortly," the statement said.

If the booking was made through a travel partner platform, the necessary actions for the refund have also been initiated, the airline added. "As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so we can continue to assist you promptly."

IndiGo said it "regrettably acknowledges that part of its customers travelling on 3/4/5 December 2025 were stranded for many hours at certain airports and a number of them were severely impacted due to congestion."

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation's passenger charter, if a flight for longer than 2 hours is cancelled and a passenger is not informed before 24 hours, the airline has to pay Rs 10,000 or the basic fare plus airline fuel charge - whichever is less - as compensation. For flights of up to 1 hour, a flyer is entitled to get Rs 5,000 and for 1.5 hours, Rs 7,500.