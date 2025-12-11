Stock market today: Recovery rally in Sensex, Nifty likely to continue; here's why 

The Indian equity market is likely to continue with the pullback rally in the near term amid volatile sentiment on Dalal Street. The 25 bps rate cut by Federal Reserve is favourable but is unlikely to have a major impact on the Indian market, weighed down by sustained selling by FIIs and subdued earnings growth of the last six quarters.

On a year-to-date basis, Sensex has gained 7.96% or 6226 points and Nifty is up 9% or 2130 points.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, earnings growth is likely to change for the better in the coming quarters. This would likely make bulls stronger in the market.

"Weakness in the market now present buying opportunities in high quality stocks, particularly in largecaps and selectively in midcaps. The weakness in the broader market is likely to continue," said Vijayakumar.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "We believe that while the overall market sentiment is weak, it is also oversold, which could lead to a continuation of the recent pullback rally in the near term. For day traders, the support zone at 25,750/84,400 will be crucial. As long as the market stays above this level, the pullback is likely to persist. On the upside, resistance levels are around 25,950/85,000 and 26,000/85,200 for the bulls. Conversely, if the market falls below 25,750/84,400, selling pressure may intensify, with a potential retest of the 25,650/84,000 level."

"We favour a regrouping of bulls, once in the 25,690-630 vicinity, a collapse below which is required for abandoning upside hopes," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments on a day when bulls are attempting a pullback in the stock market.

In the current session, Nifty surged 125 pts to 25,881 and Sensex rose 361 points to 84,752.

On Wednesday, Sensex declined 275.01 points, or 0.32% to close at 84,391.27, while Nifty lost 81.65 points, or 0.32%, to settle at 25,758.

In the previous three sessions, Indian equity markets witnessed a severe downturn. Investor wealth worth Rs 8 lakh crore was wiped out from the BSE market capitalisation during the period. This marks a significant slide from the record valuation of Rs 471 lakh crore to Rs 463 lakh crore in the last session.