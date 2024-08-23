BOSS Appliances wins Prestigious Brand 2024 in Home & Kitchen

BOSS Home Appliances, is proud to announce that it has been awarded as the winner of Prestigious Brands of India 2024. This award recognizes the BOSS as the most renowned as well as fastest growing brands that have authenticated their objectives to create the future by embracing a combination of their advanced products or services and have contributed in transforming the economy.



“Grateful & honoured to receive this award and would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved to achieve this success.” said Prashant Gala, Director.



BOSS Home Appliances has redefined industry standards with a pioneering 5-year warranty on hand blenders, emphasizing their dedication to quality. Through adept inventory and cash flow management, profits surged by 163%, showcasing their business savvy. Expanding globally, they've entered the United States market and established footholds in Dubai, Qatar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Kenya, and beyond. Domestically, they've successfully penetrated four new Indian states, reinforcing their market presence. BOSS Home Appliances continues to lead with innovation, reliability, and strategic expansion.



In its future trajectory, BOSS Home Appliances is poised to deliver even greater value to its customers by offering an expanded range of high-quality yet affordable products. With the aim of reaching every corner of India, the brand is committed to establishing its presence in all states. By focusing on providing Value for Money offerings and nationwide accessibility, BOSS Home Appliances is set to solidify its position as a leading choice for consumers across the country.



BOSS Home Appliances has stood as a prominent figure in the Indian market, celebrated for its wide selection of home and kitchen appliances. Their comprehensive range encompasses over 60 products across 14 diverse categories. Backed by a nationwide service center and a network of 9,800+ retailers, BOSS continues to deliver quality and innovation to households throughout India.



The Goalfest Concalve 2024 was held on 20th August 2024 at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. The event commenced with the recognition of CHIEF GUEST NAME as Pride of India by Mr. Saimik Sen, the Editor-In-Chief of Herald Global, setting a high-spirited tone. Prestigious Brands Awards is a listing of super driven brands that have performed consistently and have redefined the benchmarks of their Industries, establishing their presence across the Indian markets.