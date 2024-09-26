EVOQ Realtech Introduces EVOQ Antalia: Chandigarh’s Most Luxurious Residential Project

EVOQ Realtech is proud to unveil EVOQ Antalia, an ultra-luxury residential development in the heart of the Tricity. The acquisition of a prestigious 4.4-acre group housing plot in Sector 66 was finalized during the GMADA Land Auction held on 16th September 2024. Spearheaded by visionary founders Mr.GauravGoyal and Mr.SatishKatyal, EVOQ Antalia is set to redefine the concept of luxury living in the region, making Sector 66 the ultimate destination for discerning homebuyers and investors alike.

Strategically positioned at the junction of Mohali and Chandigarh, Sector 66 is a coveted address surrounded by premier landmarks such as Hotel Wyndham, Fortis Hospital, Bestech Square Mall, Jubilee Junction and Marriott Hotel. This prestigious sector, already home to several notable residential and commercial complexes, will now be crowned with EVOQ Antalia — a project designed to attract North India’s elite and affluent class.

EVOQ Realtech is quickly establishing itself as a trailblazer in the real estate sector with its upcoming projects like EVOQ Select and EVOQ Countryside. With EVOQ Antalia, the company once again demonstrates its commitment to raising the bar for luxury housing. The project promises an unparalleled living experience, offering the finest in architectural design, modern amenities, and an exclusive community for Tricity’s most prominent residents.

“EVOQ Antalia isn’t just another development; it’s a symbol of sophistication and prestige. This project will shape the future of luxury housing in and around Chandigarh Tricity,” said the directors of EVOQ Realtech.

A Name Synonymous with Grandeur

The name Antalia, derived from Greek, reflects the ethos of the project — symbolizing either the most exquisite home or a "daughter born with the first light of dawn." True to its name, EVOQ Antalia is designed to be the brightest jewel in the crown of Tricity’s real estate market.

With EVOQ Antalia, Chandigarh’s real estate landscape is set to undergo a transformation, offering residents a lifestyle that redefines opulence.

