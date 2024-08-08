Featuring eminent personalities and their leadership journey

In the dynamic world of leadership, certain individuals stand out not just for their achievements but for the innovative paths they've carved. Our feature, “Eminent Personalities and Their Leadership Journey,” delves into the lives of these trailblazers who have redefined what it means to lead with vision, resilience, and integrity. Through in-depth profiles and insightful narratives, we uncover the experiences, strategies, and philosophies that have propelled these leaders to the forefront of their fields. From transforming industries to inspiring change, their stories provide a blueprint for aspiring leaders and offer valuable lessons on navigating the complexities of modern leadership.

1. Arif Patel, an entrepreneur, Founder, Preston Trading

Arif Patel is an entrepreneur and business executive known for his contributions across multiple sectors, including garment manufacturing, real estate, and fashion. Patel founded Preston Trading, an engineering and oil exploration company, and heads AP Properties, significantly impacting Dubai's real estate market. Arif has pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of Central Lancashire and later earned a master’s degree in petroleum engineering from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland. Arif's journey began with his strong desire to make a positive impact on the world. From a young age, his curiousness led him to be fascinated with businesses and their operations. The defining moment of his journey was when he launched his first venture in the textile industry. Facing challenges early, Arif learned to be resilient and to develop a never give up attitude. Another significant moment was expanding into the real estate sector in Dubai. Even now, Arif's desire to learn and to be open to changes makes him a stand out among many.

2. Nitin Jain: Transforming the PR Industry with Innovation

India PR Distribution (IPD) stands at the forefront of the PR industry, offering cutting-edge and budget-friendly solutions. Under the leadership of CEO Nitin Jain, the agency has set new benchmarks with its groundbreaking approach.Nitin Jain states, “We were among the pioneers in providing organic Digital PR at affordable rates, leading the charge in merging communication with technology.”Since its inception in 2018, IPD has earned a reputation for its strategic fusion of technology with traditional PR practices. The agency's diverse team employs innovative methods to maximize client reach and impact.India PR Distribution remains dedicated to delivering exceptional services, helping businesses amplify their global presence.

3.Dr Rachna Chhachhi, Cancer, Nutrition, Mental health therapist, MD, Kindness Practice Foundation

In 2009, when awareness for nutrition was barely starting, Dr Rachna Chhachhi pioneered holistic nutrition, a unique combination of specialised functional nutrition with yogic breathing, to bring down inflammation levels for those with lifestyle and specific chronic conditions like cancer and autoimmune. Today, after healing thousands of patients globally and a rich clinically evidenced body of work across 27 countries, Dr Chhachhi is invited to medical conferences to share her case studies. Author of 5 health books, she has many top corporate leaders as patients who publicly vouch for her healing impact on their health. And via her NGO, Kindness Practice Foundation (KPF), she works with large corporates like the Tatas, Indigo, Cargill, Google, Marico, UNAIDS, and runs projects on malnutrition, mental health and sustainability. “Our health is connected to the health of the planet,” she explains. “Through the NGO, we create awareness on nutrition and mental health being connected.” A much needed gap to be addressed.

4. Raushan Kumar.- Founder- Design Karkhana Pvt Ltd

An alumni of National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi, Raushan's foray into entrepreneurial journey blossomed when along with two friends, he co-founded Design Karkhana Pvt Limited, a full-service design agency catering to diverse design, branding, and marketing needs. Delving deeper into client requirements, he noticed a significant gap between the briefs they provided and their actual needs and expectations. While they were experts in running their businesses, they often lacked in articulating their strategic needs. This disconnect created a challenge for both sides.“ My desire to uncover the "why" behind each project, shifted my focus from the "how" and "what" to the underlying purpose. This approach has resonated deeply with business owners in the MSME segment, and the positive response has been overwhelming", says Mr. Raushan Kumar. The journey has been a fascinating exploration across a diverse range of businesses and continues.

5. Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, Founder & MD- Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd

Ipower Batteries is constantly driven with the aim to provide safe, sustainable and smart energy solutions for a greener planet. Their in-house state-of-the- art R&D lab has recently launched India's first LMFP battery called RugPro for the EV segment which has been well received by the industry and is also a much needed solution for the dynamic ecosystem. The company has diversified its offerings apart from EV into batteries for Telecom industry, solar panels, wheelchairs etc. The company in a short span of time has come up with various innovative and tailor made offerings in various batteries which has been a game changer for the industry. The company since its start has sold over 70,000 Li-Ion batteries. Mr. Aggarwal had set up Ipower Batteries in December 2019 which today boasts of Government certified R&D unit in its 50,000 sq foot manufacturing facility.

6. Sandeep Chadha, Founder & CEO of Warehouster Group

Sandeep Chadha, Founder & CEO of Warehouster Group, is a distinguished leader in real estate investment with over two decades of experience. Transitioning from a service background to real estate, Sandeep’s career is marked by a relentless drive for excellence and innovation. He previously excelled at Milestone Capital Advisors, leading to a substantial increase in assets under management. At All Cargo Logistics Park, he expanded a 6 million-square-foot portfolio. In 2019, Sandeep founded Warehouster Group, revolutionizing India's warehousing sector with cutting-edge logistics solutions. Under his leadership, Warehouster is poised to develop six parks and 9.3 million square feet of development potential, including two parks earmarked for Horizon Industrial Park, owned by Blackstone and handled (development management) by Warehouster. Sandeep’s visionary approach and commitment to excellence have positioned Warehouster as a leader in logistics infrastructure. “Success is built brick by brick. From coding nights in my bedroom to leading a global institutions, it’s about consistent effort and innovation. My passion for real estate and development also fuels my leadership and drives our success at Warehouster,” says Mr. Chadha.

7. Abhijeet Gan, MD & CEO of Rite Water Solutions

Abhijeet Gan, whom people lovingly call “The Water Man of Nagpur”, is a visionary social entrepreneur who is responsible for changing the lives of millions of rural Indians. As the CEO of Rite Water Solutions, a climate tech company, he has turned challenges of the rural population to opportunities for a brighter, better future.

With a bachelors in computer engineering from BITS Pilani and an MBA from SP Jain Institute, Abhijeet turned down a lucrative job to tackle water contamination in rural areas after he accompanied his father for a project that brought safe drinking water for an entire village near Nagpur.

This success inspired him to found Rite Water Solutions, which now operates in 17,500 villages across multiple states, tackling various water contaminants. His innovative work has attracted significant investment, including from the British government and the Water Access Acceleration Fund.

8. Karan Makan, Co-Founder Fraterniti Foods

Karan Makan, a prominent figure in the food and beverage industry, co-founded Fraterniti Foods with Rohit Tandon to innovate and excel in culinary arts. His journey began with China Box, quickly becoming a favorite in India’s café scene. They are also running India's Fastest Growing Cafe Chain "Zoca Cafe". Karan’s core values prioritize quality, customer satisfaction, and sustainability, earning him recognition such as Top 5 Food & Beverage Franchises and Fastest Growing café chain awards. He pioneered a block chain-based supply chain platform, ensuring transparency and trust in food sourcing. Overcoming operational challenges, Karan optimized production efficiency and freshness through strategic partnerships and streamlined processes. Looking ahead, he aims to advance a transparent, sustainable food ecosystem using technology and community engagement, advising aspiring entrepreneurs to embrace innovation and perseverance in their culinary endeavors. With a goal to expand Fraterniti Foods to over 500+ outlets, he is planing to introduce new brand Zyxx, focusing on high-end energy bars and restaurants.

9. Sumit Jain, Founder, Nortek LED

Founded by Sumit Jain, Nortek LED stands out as a leader in the lighting sector. Sumit leveraged his engineering expertise and passion for technology and sustainability to establish Nortek LED.

Since its inception in 2014, The company reported a turnover of ₹123 crore in FY 2023-24, up from ₹102 crore in FY 2022-23 and ₹83 crore in FY 2021-22. What began with just two products now boasts over 60 offerings. Known for its premium products and dedication to customer satisfaction, The company is committed to safety, quality, and sustainability, "Growing up in a family renowned for its exquisite gold jewelry, I learned the value of heritage and craftsmanship. As I ventured into engineering, I envisioned a future illuminated by innovation. With Nortek, my aim was to unite our family's legacy of quality with the cutting-edge possibilities of LED technology. Our mission is simple yet profound—to revolutionize how we light homes and businesses with energy-efficient, beautifully designed products." says Mr Jain.

10. Hardik Jagda, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Proximity Works

Proximity Works, a Silicon Valley-based innovator, excels in developing cutting-edge AI solutions and tackling complex performance and scale engineering challenges. Their expertise spans Digital Media & Entertainment, Live Sports, FinTech, and Enterprise AI sectors across the US, Middle East, and Asia. Hardik Jagda, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Proximity Works, is a visionary entrepreneur and engineer. Since founding Proximity in 2019, Hardik has expanded his global team of Proxonauts across 25 cities and 4 countries. His commitment to innovation is matched by his dedication to health and fitness, believing in their impact on leadership and well-being."Consistency, grit, and discipline have been my guiding principles. Success doesn't happen overnight; it is built brick by brick — by showing up every day and doing the work, even when you don’t feel like it. What started as coding nights in my bedroom has become a global tech company with a growing impact." says Mr. Jagda

11. Manyyaa Adlakkha, Founder Vastu Guru Manyyaa , Numerologist, Astrologer and Vastu Expert

Vastu Guru Manyyaa is a highly respected Numerologist, Astrologer and Vastu expert with more than a decade experience. Renowned for her deep expertise, she artfully integrates Astrology and Numerology to offer tailored guidance. Her Vastu consultations are known to enhance positive energy flow in living spaces. A charismatic motivational speaker and NLP Practitioner, Manyyaa is dedicated to inspiring others and driving transformative change. Additionally, she is a skilled Tarot Card reader and adept in using Switch Words for manifestation. Frequently featured in esteemed media outlets, Manyyaa provides a wide range of services to help individuals achieve balance and success.

12. Deepika Sharma, Co-Founder, Hempstrol Pharma

Ms. Deepika Sharma, the owner of Hempstrol, has made a significant impact in the Indian Medical Cannabis Industry by pioneering the use of medical cannabis treatments. Deepika and her team at Hempstrol have diligently collaborated with lawmakers and regulators to ensure compliance and safety. Now in its 6th year of operations, Hempstrol has created a trusted environment for both patients and doctors. By offering top-quality and effective CBD Oil India medicines, they are working on a diverse portfolio of cannabis-based drugs. Hempstrol has gained recognition as a leading company in this field. Deepika's dedication to patient care and regulatory adherence has been instrumental in establishing medical cannabis as a viable treatment option in India.

As we conclude our exploration of these remarkable leaders, their journeys serve as a testament to the power of visionary leadership and personal determination. Each story highlights the transformative impact of their unique approaches and unwavering commitment to excellence. By embracing the lessons learned from their experiences, we gain not only inspiration but practical insights into driving our own leadership success. As we move forward, let us draw strength from these examples and continue to forge paths of innovation and impact in our respective fields.