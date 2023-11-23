Film producer Rohan Gupta bags multiple international awards

Rohan Gupta, a young Indian film producer, continues winning international awards for his satirical short film 'Diversity on Demand'. Diversity on Demand is a commentary on caricatures of Indian stereotypes in Hollywood. Since its release, the film has garnered worldwide acclaim and bagged numerous international awards across the United States, United Kingdom and Russia. These include the London Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival - Best Asian Comedy Short, Portland Comedy Film Festival - Best International Micro Short, Houston Comedy Film Festival - Best Comedy Micro Short (finalist), Phoenix International Monthly Short Film Awards - Best Micro Short, with other accolades at the GELOS Comedy Film Festival, Independent Shorts Awards and the Denver Monthly Film Awards. Rohan shared, “It’s an honour to receive the recognition we have for this short. It was a passion project made out of a need to touch on Hollywood’s diversity issue”.

Rohan has made a name for himself internationally with his film and television work across India, Hong Kong and the United States. Some of his notable works include the documentary series "Frontline Fashion Season 4," Rohan took on the role of story producer and writer, delving into the often-overlooked realm of sustainable fashion. Frontline Fashion S4" is a docu-series about the importance of sustainable fashion where ten talented up-and-coming fashion designers compete in a sustainable design competition, determined to change the world of fashion for the better. The docu-series was a National Winner for Short Form content at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, the most prestigious award show in Asia Pacific. The award show has been referred to by CNN as the ‘regions version of the International Emmy Awards’.

More recently, Rohan played a significant part in the second season of "Welcome to Wrexham ", a six-time Emmy Nominated TV series in which he worked alongside Hollywood superstars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The show’s second season has so far received 2 Critics Choice Documentary nominations and has received rave reviews from major publications such as Rolling Stone and The Guardian.

Rohan's upcoming comedy projects include exciting collaborations with the renowned Wong Fu Productions, a powerhouse in the world of Asian American content creation. Wong Fu Productions has earned a stellar reputation as a launching pad for emerging Asian American talent.

He is also in talks about producing a television pilot based on his award-winning script, which has received recognition at some of the top script competitions in the world, namely the Austin Film Festival, Golden Script Competition, and the Los Angeles Screenplay Awards.

Rohan Gupta's narrative stands as a beacon of inspiration, challenging the notion that success in Hollywood is an elusive dream for those outside the Western hemisphere. His story reinforces the idea that passion, dreams, and unwavering determination can break through barriers, allowing filmmakers from diverse backgrounds to shine on the global stage.