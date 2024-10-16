Flight to Mesmerising Milan: A Symphony of Art, Fashion, and Flavours

Milan is not just a city—it’s an experience. A tantalising mix of art, culture, fashion, and food, this Italian gem is where the past meets the present in true Milanese style. As part of Lufthansa’s Milan Insider series, Indian influencer Tanya Khanijow, along with local guides, uncovers the soul of this luxury destination. If you’re ready to fall head over heels for Milan, buckle up—because this is more than just a travel guide. It’s your backstage pass to Italy’s finest.

A Walk Through Time: Milan’s Art and Culture

Milan’s streets tell stories, and it’s up to you to listen. The city’s history stretches from Roman times to the Renaissance and beyond, each era leaving its artistic mark. Tanya’s cultural tour, guided by Elisabetta Roncati, paints Milan as an open-air museum. The Duomo di Milano, with its 3,400 statues and spires that pierce the sky, is a Gothic masterpiece that took 600 years to complete. Tanya marvelled at its grandeur, and rightfully so—it’s a cathedral that stands the test of time, literally.

But the art doesn’t stop there. The Navigli Canals, designed by none other than Leonardo da Vinci, add a touch of romantic charm to the city. The Cinque Vie, Milan’s oldest district, offers a labyrinth of Roman ruins, art galleries, and architectural wonders that would make any history buff’s heart skip a beat. Milan’s story is one of resilience and reinvention, and it’s written in every stone, every piazza, and every fresco.

Fashion Forward: Where Style Meets Elegance

No visit to Milan would be complete without a nod to its sartorial splendour. Tanya and fashion expert Lucia Peraldo ventured into the world of haute couture, where luxury lives on every corner. From the shimmering boutiques of Via Montenapoleone to the fashion-forward studios of emerging designers, Milan isn’t just a city where fashion is worn—it’s where fashion is born.

High-end labels like Prada and Gucci may rule the roost, but the Museo di Palazzo Morando offers a glimpse into Milan’s fashion past, showcasing the evolution of Italian elegance. And of course, no Milanese fashion journey would be complete without a stroll through Fondazione Prada, where art and style collide in the most mesmerising way.

Pro Tip: Milan’s fashion isn’t just about designer labels—it’s about the attitude. Wear it well, and Milan will embrace you like one of its own.

Mangiare! The Gourmet’s Paradise

When in Milan, eat like the Italians do—and trust us, you’ll never want to stop. Guided by Matteo Villa and Livio Cesareo, Tanya’s culinary escapade was a gastronomic dream. From the buttery Risotto alla Milanese to the legendary Cotoletta, every bite was pure bliss. And who could forget the divine gelato at Cioccolatitaliani? Vegan options included, of course.

But the true gems lie off the beaten path. Hidden trattorias and lively markets are where Milan’s culinary magic happens. At Pavé, a local favourite, breakfast is a work of art, while the rooftop at Terraza Duomo 21 offers the perfect vantage point to savour both your wine and the views. Feeling indulgent? Signorvino pairs local wines with mouth-watering dishes, and is the ideal place to unwind after a day of exploring.

Hungry yet? Milan’s cuisine will make sure your palate travels as much as your feet.

More Than a Destination, It’s a Lifestyle

Lufthansa doesn’t just fly you to Milan—they immerse you in it. From the moment you step onboard, your journey is one of style, luxury, and impeccable service. Spacious seats, gourmet meals, and the anticipation of Milan’s splendour set the tone for what’s to come. Whether you’re drawn by the art, the fashion, or the food, Lufthansa ensures you arrive ready to take it all in.

In Milan, every corner is an opportunity to fall in love—with history, with beauty, and with life itself. So, are you ready to book your next adventure? Milan is waiting, and Lufthansa has your seat reserved.

Ciao!