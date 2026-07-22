Four in five professionals will need to work with AI to stay relevant. The shift is already here

In India's white-collar market, the next salary bump may not come from another degree or an MBA. It may come from knowing how to work with AI.

AI has stopped being a strategy-deck talking point. It is starting to move salary benchmarks, change who gets hired, and rewrite what professional development looks like. PwC's 2025 AI Jobs Barometer found that workers with AI skills earn a 56% wage premium over people in comparable roles without them. The same report showed that industries with deeper AI adoption are posting nearly three times the revenue growth of laggards, and that the skills employers want for AI-exposed jobs are changing 66% faster than in other occupations.

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Moving from dabbling with AI to running on it as a baseline takes more than buying licenses. A few things separate the companies getting real returns from the ones stuck in pilot mode.

● Measure outcomes, not hours. "Time saved" is a vanity metric. Track what actually moves: lower customer acquisition cost, wider margins, quicker time-to-market.

● Hire differently. Look for people who can put AI tools to work and produce a specific, measurable result, not just a long CV.

● Redesign the work, don't digitise it. Automating a broken process just makes it faster. Rebuilding the workflow around AI is where the 25–30% cost reductions now common across industries actually show up.

● Guard your data. Proprietary data is the one edge competitors can't copy. Your AI is only as good as what you feed it.

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● Put governance in place. Map accountability to ROI so efficiency gains don't quietly leak away through compliance gaps or model errors.

Staying relevant when the market moves fast

Time is the scarce resource here. Structured programmes such as the Be10x AI Career Accelerator exist to cut the learning curve. The pitch is a guided roadmap that takes a working professional from beginner to competent in three to six months on six to eight hours a week. For someone with a full-time job, that kind of accountability is often the difference between keeping skills current and watching them go stale.

Redesigning roles for the AI era

Hiring priorities are shifting too. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 found that close to seven in ten employers plan to hire for AI-related skills over the next five years, and more than six in ten expect staff across functions to work comfortably with AI tools. Most aren't replacing people. They're rebuilding roles around AI-assisted execution, so employees hand off repetitive work and spend more time on analysis, judgment, and decisions.

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LinkedIn's Work Change Report 2025 points the same way. It estimates that by 2030, roughly 70% of the skills used in today's jobs will change, mostly because of AI. Fluency with these tools is becoming a basic workplace skill, the way knowing your way around a computer became one in the decade before.

From adopting AI to being good at it

Aditya Goenka, co-founder of Be10x, says the conversation has moved from adoption to capability.

"A few years ago, many organisations discouraged employees from using AI tools for day-to-day work because of concerns around data privacy, accuracy, and originality. Today, the conversation inside boardrooms has changed completely. Companies are rolling out enterprise versions of Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini, Claude and other AI copilots, and they're actively encouraging employees to use them to draft reports, analyse data, prepare presentations, and automate repetitive tasks. The challenge is no longer AI adoption, it's AI proficiency. Organisations are beginning to realise that the return on their AI investment depends less on the software they license and more on whether their workforce knows how to use these tools effectively and responsibly," he says.

He thinks AI fluency is tracking the same path computer literacy once did. "Twenty years ago, knowing how to use a computer gave professionals an advantage. Eventually, it became a basic workplace expectation. AI is heading in the same direction. The professionals who learn to collaborate with AI today will have a significant edge, but very soon, it is likely to become a baseline skill across industries," Goenka says.

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The most useful AI skills, people in the field point out, are the ones that improve everyday work: writing good prompts, automating repetitive tasks, analysing data with AI's help, using it to make faster calls. The question has moved from how AI works to how work itself changes because of it.

Bottom line

As AI becomes part of how enterprises actually run, the gap in the job market won't be about who has access to the tools. Almost everyone will. It will be about who has the context to use them well. Automation is taking over the grunt work of execution, which means a career now turns on something harder to automate: knowing which problem is worth solving and whether the output is any good. For most professionals, that starts with getting hands-on now, while the edge still counts for something.