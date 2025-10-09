From Solar Plants to Smart Batteries: Indo National Limited is Powering a Greener Tomorrow

In an era where sustainability is both an environmental imperative and a strategic differentiator, Indo National Limited (INL), the manufacturer of the iconic brand, Nippo, is weaving eco-consciousness into every level of its operations - from how it manufactures products to how those products perform and are eventually disposed of. The company’s roadmap embraces clean energy, safer chemistries, waste reduction, and circularity - all aimed at creating long-term value while setting new benchmarks for the Indian consumer electricals and homecare industries.

At the company’s Tada manufacturing unit, a major portion of energy needs is now met through an in-house solar power facility - a shift that significantly reduces reliance on conventional fossil-fuel-based energy and shrinks the company’s carbon footprint.

“We believe that operational sustainability starts at the source,” says Pavan Kumar BVS, Chief Executive Officer at Indo National Limited. “Our solar-powered facility is a testament to how industrial processes can be clean and efficient, while remaining commercially viable.”

The company has also commercialized lead-free batteries - an important shift in materials science that eliminates a toxic element long associated with consumer batteries. But sustainability at Nippo doesn’t end at the point of sale. The company has rolled out its ‘Re-Spark’ initiative across India, partnering with startups and members of the informal sector - including hawkers and scrap dealers - to facilitate the responsible collection and recycling of used batteries. “Circularity is the future of consumption,” adds Pavan Kumar. “Re-Spark helps us move toward that vision by building a scalable system for responsible end-of-life battery management.”

As a natural extension of these efforts, Nippo continues to innovate with energy-efficient, high-capacity battery chemistries. Its focus on the alkaline segment supports performance-heavy devices while maintaining environmental integrity. At the same time, the company is developing eco-friendly rechargeable batteries that offer up to 800 charge cycles - a viable alternative to disposable batteries.

This focus on next-gen chemistries and responsible recycling is well-aligned with the broader market momentum. According to IMARC Group, the Indian battery recycling market is expected to grow from USD 554.4 million in 2024 to USD 1,304 million by 2033, driven by regulatory tailwinds like the Battery Waste Management Rules and rising awareness around e-waste.

The company’s consumer electricals line now includes 5-star rated BLDC fans, which consume up to 65% less energy than traditional fans. In the homecare segment, Nippo is working on a new range of herbal, chemical-free mosquito repellents that are safe for children and align with the growing consumer demand for cleaner, safer alternatives.

In fact, the company also plans to strengthen its backward integration efforts under the government’s PLI scheme - a move that will enhance its sustainability positioning in the energy space. “We see ourselves not just as product manufacturers, but as ecosystem enablers,” says Pavan Kumar. “Whether it’s through sustainable design, ethical sourcing, or responsible recycling, we want to drive industry-wide change.”

In a market where sustainability is often reduced to marketing jargon, Nippo stands out by operationalizing it – across processes, products, and partnerships. As it continues to evolve, Nippo is proving that responsible business isn’t just good ethics - it’s good economics.