Gopal Krishnan receives ‘Unicorn of the Year’ award for achieving Rs 150 cr+ revenue milestone

Working with a 3-member team at an old home-turned office in Coimbatore in 2016, Gopal Krishan had only one dream - Becoming a mentor to thousands of online coaches in India. That was the time, Indian audience barely knew about online coaching or classes. Digital marketing itself was a foreign term to the majority of businesses, and making money from online coaching sounded very much like a scam then. It's from here, that this small town entrepreneur built his dream coaching company that created a whopping Rs 150+ crore in revenue. He created the revolutionary “Binge Marketing Model” and taught the strategies to online coaches. His transformative coaching methods instantly resonated with many people, attracting a staggering 1.25 lakh students. The Binge Marketing Unicorn Brand has catapulted 50+ exceptional online coaches across diverse niches to new heights, generating a revenue of Rs 150+ crore in the last 3 years and showcasing the immense potential of this transformative approach.

Staggering Success

The Binge Marketing brand has become a force to be reckoned with in the online coaching industry, offering a range of transformative programs designed to help coaches attain unprecedented success. With programs like the "1 Crore Coach Plan," "Million Rupee Online Course," and "Binge Millionaire Intensive," Binge Marketing provides a comprehensive framework for coaches to progressively climb the ladder of success almost effortlessly.

In the past 3 years alone, Binge Marketing's impact has been staggering. With over 1.25 lakhs participants enrolled in their programs, the Binge Marketing Brand has generated a remarkable revenue of Rs 50 crore+. This impressive figure is a testament to the effectiveness of Binge Marketing's strategies and the trust placed in their programs by online coaches seeking to unlock their true potential.

Hitting The Hundred Crore Mark

In a remarkable display of success, over 50 online coaches embracing the Binge Marketing model have collectively achieved a staggering revenue milestone of Rs 100 crore+ in the past 3 years. These coaches represent a wide array of diverse niches, including Productivity, Memory Building, Wealth Generation, Parenting, Authoring, Tarot Reading, Manifestation, Entrepreneurship, Trading, Abundance Creation, Health, Business Coaching and more.

The Binge Marketing approach has proven to be a game-changer for these coaches, empowering them to thrive in their respective fields and generate annual revenues of Rs 1 crore+ each. With their expertise and implementation of the Binge Marketing strategies, these coaches have tapped into the immense potential of their niches, attracting a loyal client base and reaping the rewards of their efforts.

The Unicorn Awards

The Unicorn Awards are widely envisaged as the “Oscars” of the Digital Coaching Industry. Designed by Gopal Krishnan, India's Leading Marketing Mentor for Coaches, the statuettes embody excellence in every aspect of coaching. The Coaches were recognized for their outstanding achievements at the “Unicorn Awards” Ceremony, held as a part of Gopal Krishnan’s Offline Binge Marketing Summit at Bangalore that took place on 10th and 11th of June.

The Emerging Unicorn Award recognized individuals who surpassed the milestone of Rs 10 lakh in revenue. The “Unicorn Award” was presented to Online coaches who generated Rs 1 crore or more in revenue with the Binge Marketing Funnel. Gopal Krishnan was presented with the prestigious “Unicorn of the Year” Award. This honor was bestowed upon him for his exemplary leadership, relentless pursuit of excellence, and significant contributions to the world of Digital Marketing.

As the Binge Marketing community continues to expand and flourish, these online coaches stand as examples of how passion, expertise and the right marketing approach can lead to extraordinary revenue growth and lasting success.