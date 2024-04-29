Honda bikes delivering top mileage in India

Two-wheeler riders know that one of the key deciding factors when choosing a bike is mileage. Honda, a benchmark in two-wheeler manufacturing, has some marquee bikes that deliver power-packed performance while promising high fuel efficiency. Let's get on this mileage-wise journey exploring some of Honda's high mileage offerings on Indian roads.

Top mileage Honda bikes in India

Let’s look at the mileage and features of some of the top Honda bikes:

• Honda Livo Drum BS6

Raising the bar high on the mileage index is the Honda Livo Drum BS6, which offers a jaw-dropping ARAI mileage of a whopping 74 kmpl. Powered by an air-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI engine of 109.51 cc displacement, it’s definitely the champion in the mileage arena.

• Honda SP 160 and SP 125

Honda showcases its commitment to high mileage motorbikes with the SP series. The SP 160, backed by a powerful 162.71cc engine, pulling 9.9kW @ 7500 rpm and 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm, offers an impressive ARAI claimed mileage of 65 kmpl. Similarly, the SP 125 offering a commendable 60 kmpl ARAI mileage and an engine max of 8kW @ 7500 rpm affirms Honda's fuel efficiency goals.

• Honda CD 110 Dream

Offering a dream mileage of 65 kmpl, the Honda CD 110 Dream is the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Despite being equipped with a moderate 109.51cc engine, it doesn't compromise on power or torque, checking all the right boxes for an economically sensible ride. Featuring a BS-VI compliant engine, PGM-FI fuel system, and a lightweight design, the CD 110 Dream offers effortless manoeuvrability and fuel-sipping performance, making it a preferred choice for daily commuting duties.

• Honda Unicorn

The Honda Unicorn enjoys a loyal customer base for its remarkable consistency in mileage. Its 4-stroke, SI engine of a displacement of 162.71 cc is rated for a max output of 9.9 Kw @7500 rpm and max torque of 14.58 Nm @5500 rpm. Honda Unicorn snugly offers an exciting ARAI-claimed mileage of 60 kmpl, making it a hot favourite within the mid-segment motorcycles.

• Honda Hornet 2.0

The Honda Hornet 2.0 renders a perfect blend of striking design and commendable mileage. Known for its aggressive stance and performance, it yields an ARAI-claimed 55.77 kmpl mileage across all variants, making it a preferred choice of modern riders who like their machines stylish and fuel-efficient. With features like a BS-VI compliant engine, PGM-FI fuel system, and a 5-speed gearbox, the Hornet 2.0 offers a thrilling riding experience.

• Honda Shine 125

The Honda Shine 125 is known for its responsive power delivery and notable fuel efficiency. Equipped with a 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI engine of 123.94cc displacement, this model delivers max engine output of 7.9 kW at 7500 rpm. The ARAI claims the Honda Shine bike to deliver 55 kmpl.

• Honda CB200X

Though the Honda CB200X offers a slightly lower ARAI claimed mileage of 40 kmpl, it impresses with a powerful 184.4 cc 4 Stroke, SI Engine. A trade-off between power and fuel efficiency, the CB200X truly caters to adrenaline junkies who lust for extra oomph on the road.

Honda bike price and bike financing options

The starting ex-showroom prices of Hondabikes range around Rs. 70,000 for the CD 110 Dream to Rs. 1.48 lakh for the CB200X. Despite the variations, Honda bikes are notoriously affordable considering the quality and durability they offer.

Honda continues to strike a balance between performance and fuel efficiencysuccessfully, offering potential riders a variety of choices to suit their needs. From daily commuters like the Honda Shine 125 and Honda Unicorn, to the livewire Honda Hornet 2.0, or high-mileage champion Honda Livo Drum BS 6, Honda’s lineup impresses both the mileage-conscious and performance-oriented riders.

Whether it is a stylish Hornet, efficient Shine, or power-packed CB200X; convenient two-wheeler loans from Bajaj Finance ensure you ride home your favourite Honda without disturbing your budget.