In Mining, Predictability Is Becoming Investible Infrastructure

The model is only as strong as the assumptions behind it

Mining presently carries around 14 categories of taxes, charges, fees and statutory payments, including royalty, auction premium, dead rent, DMF, GST and transit fees. State structures have taken different forms, including per-tonne, royalty-linked and value-linked approaches. For a long-life asset, these variables affect bid strategy, cash flows, lender appraisal and the decision to add capacity.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 creates a common planning reference for major minerals. Parliament passed it on 13 August 2026 and Presidential assent followed on 17 August 2026. The Act will has come into force on a date notified in the Official Gazette22nd August, 2026. It defines mineral-bearing land and inserts Section 9D into the MMDR Act 1957. State levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands will follow conditions prescribed by the Central Government.

Advertisement

Why the auction table needs a long horizon

Since transparent auctions began in 2015, more than 720 mineral blocks have been auctioned and 105 have become operational. Coal has 141 auctioned mines, with 23 operating. Around 300 bidders have participated and 337 companies hold mining leases. This is a significantly wider market than the pre-auction framework.

The value, however, is created when assets operate. Around 1,200 working mines generated approximately ₹2.32 lakh crore in royalty. Roughly 100 operational auctioned mines generated around ₹96,000 crore in premium. Major mining States collected more than ₹96,000 crore in auction premium from FY 2020-21 to FY 2025-26. Coal output crossed one billion tonnes for two consecutive years, non-coal production nearly tripled from 2014 and exploration expanded around 200 times.

Advertisement

The State is not a peripheral stakeholder

Annual State mineral revenue rose from ₹25,206 crore in 2014-15 to ₹1,14,549 crore in 2025-26, a 354 per cent increase. Across twelve years, ₹7,67,548 crore accrued to the States. Their share of mineral revenue rose from 60.24 per cent to 88.53 per cent. Major mining States received more than ₹5 lakh crore between FY 2015-16 and FY 2025-26, compared with around ₹82,000 crore for the Centre.

Royalty, auction premium, DMF, NMET and the State share of GST continue under the amended framework. Nearly 50 minor minerals remain within the existing State framework. The Fourteenth Finance Commission’s increase in the States’ share of divisible central taxes from 32 per cent to 42 per cent sits alongside this larger federal direction.

Odisha is the operating case study

Odisha has auctioned 79 blocks and brought 34 into operation, the highest operational tally among the States. Around ₹87,000 crore in auction premium accrued to the State between FY 2020-21 and FY 2025-26. Another 45 blocks create a visible pipeline. Odisha has around 600 mining leases across nearly 1,00,000 hectares, with approximately 130 to 140 mines working at a given time.

For investors, this is the distinction that matters. A resource can have geological value, an auction can establish market value, but an operating mine creates recurring economic value. Operationalisation activates production, royalty, premium, employment and downstream supply.

Advertisement

Legal finality reduces one more layer of uncertainty

The 2024 Supreme Court decisions created a framework for transactions dating from 1 April 2005, with payments spread over twelve years beginning on 1 April 2026 and interest relief for the earlier period. The amended law treats amounts already deposited with or recovered by a State as settled and provides the architecture for future levies.

NMDC has described predictability in the levy framework as supportive of long-term operations, investment planning, new mines and capacity expansion. That observation captures the commercial core of the reform: clarity improves the quality of long-range decisions before capital is committed.

A ₹10.12 lakh crore market sits on the demand side

India imported minerals worth ₹10,12,529 crore in FY 2025-26. Industrial minerals accounted for ₹1,18,330 crore, led by copper ores at ₹52,670 crore. Phosphorite was ₹16,410 crore, iron ore ₹11,115 crore, manganese ₹10,872 crore, limestone ₹7,085 crore, bauxite ₹4,822 crore and chromite ₹753 crore.

India already ranks fourth globally in iron ore, second in limestone, third in zinc and fifth in bauxite. Graphite and uranium connect the opportunity with batteries, defence, semiconductors and nuclear power. This creates a substantial domestic market for exploration, mining, processing and capacity expansion.

Advertisement

The boardroom test is conversion

More than one crore direct and indirect jobs are linked with non-coal mining, and more than 25 lakh with coal. Across 656 District Mineral Foundations, including 106 in aspirational districts, royalty-linked collections support local development. In other words, the return on operationalisation is not limited to a corporate balance sheet.

For boardrooms, banks and State capitals, the next mining cycle will be judged by a common metric: how efficiently auctioned mineral potential becomes operating capacity. Predictable rules can strengthen bids, financing and project planning; operating mines can strengthen supply, State revenue, jobs and district resources. That is how fiscal clarity becomes productive infrastructure for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.