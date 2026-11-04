Johnnie Walker launches first India-inspired Blue Label blend in nearly 200 years, eyes global luxury market

Unlike products developed exclusively for Indian consumers, the new expression has been created for global markets, highlighting the country's growing importance in shaping premium whisky offerings.

Indian flavours meet Scotch craftsmanship

Crafted by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr Emma Walker, the limited-edition whisky draws inspiration from India's rich culinary traditions, particularly the balance of spices, aromas and flavours associated with festive celebrations.

The blend combines notes of cardamom, saffron, rosewater and citrus with honey, chocolate-dipped fruit, warm spices and subtle smoke.

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According to the company, only one in every 10,000 casks possesses the depth and complexity required for Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Even fewer were selected for the India-inspired expression from an inventory exceeding 10 million casks.

Dr Emma Walker said the inspiration came from Indian chefs and their ability to balance bold spices with harmony and depth.

"The art of blending lies in understanding the distinct character of individual whiskies and bringing them together to achieve balance, complexity and depth," she said.

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Why India matters to Johnnie Walker

India's position as the world's largest whisky market by volume makes it strategically important for international spirits manufacturers seeking growth in premium and luxury categories.

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Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India, said Indian consumers are increasingly looking for distinctive, immersive and culturally relevant luxury experiences.

"As the world's largest whisky market by volume, India is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of the category," Jaitly said.

She added that the launch combines Johnnie Walker's nearly 200-year whisky-making heritage with inspiration drawn from India's distinctive flavour profiles.

The decision to introduce the blend internationally also signals how Indian cultural influences are becoming part of global luxury product strategies.

Mumbai launch and global ambitions

The whisky was unveiled at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, on October 30, with actor Alia Bhatt among the attendees.

The event featured a projection illuminating the Gateway of India, celebrating the brand's Keep Walking philosophy and India's cultural heritage.

The limited-edition packaging also incorporates patterns and colours inspired by Indian festive ingredients.

For Diageo, the launch underscores India's significance beyond domestic whisky consumption, positioning Indian flavours and cultural traditions as an influence on international luxury spirits innovation.

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