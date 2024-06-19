Indian freediver Bux Khurana sets 2 national records in the UAE

Bux Khurana, a freediver based in UAE has made headlines by breaking two Indian national records in freediving. Khurana set new records in the Constant Weight (CWT) category with a depth of 40 meters and in the Dynamic No Fins Bi-Fins (DYNB) category with a distance of 113 meters.

Sponsored by Flex, an innovative startup revolutionizing the infrastructure for Web3, Bux Khurana has demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication to the sport of freediving. Flex's support has been instrumental in providing the resources and motivation necessary for Khurana to achieve these remarkable feats.

Bux Khurana trains at Freediving UAE, a premier training center that offers world-class facilities and coaching for freedivers. Under the expert guidance of the Freediving UAE team, Khurana has honed his skills and pushed the boundaries of human performance in the underwater realm.

"I am thrilled to have broken these national records and am grateful for the unwavering support of Flex and Freediving UAE," said Bux Khurana. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and cutting-edge training methodologies that have been a part of my journey.

