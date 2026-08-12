IOB Extends ₹75 Crore Project Finance to Assotech World Avenue 07, Signaling Continued Institutional Confidence in Assotech Group

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has sanctioned ₹75 crore in project finance to Assotech World Avenue 07, Assotech Group's residential development in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The financing arrangement underscores continued institutional lender confidence in the developer's execution track record and project fundamentals, at a time when banks have grown considerably more selective about real estate lending following the sector-wide NBFC and liquidity stress of recent years.
Project finance of this scale is typically extended only after rigorous due diligence covering land title clarity, RERA compliance, project cash-flow modeling, and the developer's historical delivery record. IOB's decision to back Assotech World Avenue 07 at this level reflects the bank's assessment that the project meets these benchmarks and, by extension, validates Assotech Group's broader financial and operational discipline.