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LEAP India IPO: Check application status, allotment odds, GMP, listing date & more

LEAP India IPO: Check application status, allotment odds, GMP, listing date & more

LEAP India sold its shares in the price band of Rs 151-159 apiece, applied for a minimum of 94 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 2,480 crore between August 7-11.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 1:17 PM IST
LEAP India IPO: Check application status, allotment odds, GMP, listing date & moreIncorporated in 2013, Mumbai-based LEAP India specializes in sustainable supply chain and asset-pooling solutions. It offers services

LEAP India is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, August 12. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate by Thursday, August 13. The supply chain solutions saw a decent response from the investors.

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The IPO of LEAP India was open for bidding between August 07 and August 11. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 151-159 per share with a lot size of 94 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 2,480 crore from its IPO, which include a fresh share sale of Rs 480  crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,57,86,162 equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The issue was subscribed a 8.38 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 15,300 crore via over 9.87 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 16.84 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 12.64 times. The allocations for retail investors and employees were subscribed 1.71 times and 10.99 times, respectively.

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Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in LEAP India IPO for the investors:

  • Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 3 investors will get 1,316 shares (Probability: 33.33 per cent)
  • Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 11 investors will get 980 shares (Probability: 9.09 per cent)
  • Retail category: 2 investors out of 3 investors will get 94 shares. (Probability: 66.67 per cent)

The grey market premium of LEAP India has remained stable following the decent bidding and despite muted market sentiments in the listed markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 13 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 8 per cent for the investors.

Incorporated in 2013, Mumbai-based LEAP India specializes in sustainable supply chain and asset-pooling solutions. It offers services including equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management, transportation, and repair & maintenance across industries like e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, and consumer durables.

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JM Financial Ltd, Avendus Capital, UBS Securities India and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers for LEAP India IPO, while MUFG Intine India is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Thursday, August 13. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE with August 14, Friday as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of LEAP India IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

  • Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select LEAP India Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘LEAP’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

  • Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited
  • Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 1:17 PM IST
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