'Never imagined a response': MP family seeks answers on 109-year-old ₹35,000 British loan

Vivek Ruthia, 63, says the family only rediscovered the certificate and related papers after his father’s death. “None of us knew about that loan… It was after my father’s death that we stumbled upon a very old certificate,” he told journalists.

In 1917, Nagar Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia of Sehore lent ₹35,000 to the British Empire's Political Agent W.S. Davis for WWI efforts. 109 years later, his descendants are planning to file a case in a UK court to recover the amount now worth crores with interest!#History #ColonialDebt pic.twitter.com/Po7wUZhfMI — ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) February 26, 2026

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UK Debt Office Seeks More Proof

According to Ruthia, his lawyer recently received an email from the DMO seeking copies of the original war loan certificate and associated correspondence. The office has indicated that if the claimant is entitled to an unclaimed payment, further process will follow based on the documents provided.

“I am extremely happy. I never imagined there would be a response at this stage,” Ruthia said, adding that the family is now compiling archival material for submission.

Was the Loan Ever Repaid?

The Ruthias contend the amount was never returned. Seth Jumma Lal died in 1937, and the family says it has found no record of repayment before or after independence in 1947. However, the certificate alone does not prove an outstanding liability today; the terms of the instrument and any subsequent redemption would need to be verified from official records.

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The DMO’s request could be significant because historical files may clarify whether interest was payable, when the loan matured, and if it was redeemed or otherwise accounted for.

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How Much Is ₹35,000 Worth Today?

The sum was substantial in 1917. The certificate reportedly carried an annual interest rate of 5.5%. If that rate were compounded annually for 109 years, the original ₹35,000 would theoretically grow to roughly ₹1.2 crore by 2026. Some family estimates, benchmarked against gold prices, have placed the present-day equivalent at over ₹10 crore, though such calculations are illustrative and do not establish a legally recoverable amount.

Any enforceable claim would hinge on the original loan’s terms, applicable law, and whether repayment was already made.

Legal Hurdles Ahead

Ruthia has not yet filed formal proceedings and is consulting lawyers on whether a claim can be brought against the modern UK government. Potential obstacles include limitation periods, questions of sovereign immunity, jurisdiction, and whether liabilities of the colonial administration can be attributed to today’s British state.

For now, the family’s focus is on supplying the DMO with the requested documents to establish what happened to the 1917 transaction.

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Why It Matters Beyond Money

For the Ruthias, the pursuit has become as much about historical clarity as compensation. The issue has now become about more than money, Ruthia has said, expressing a desire to know whether the loan was repaid and what records explain its fate.

The episode also echoes broader history: in 2015, the UK redeemed £1.9 billion in war loan bonds linked to World War I, but those bulk repayments do not automatically resolve individual claims like the Ruthias. The family hopes that an official review of their documents will finally end this 100-year-old story—or lead to a new one.