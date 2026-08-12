TCS share price: Why IT stock tanked 5% within minutes; Chandrasekaran resignation & more

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares fell 5 per cent in Wednesday's trade after N Chandrasekaran resigned as Tata Sons' Chairman. Tata Sons is the promoter entity of TCS, holding 2,59,54,99,419 shares, or 71.74 per cent stake, in the largest domestic IT exporter at the end of June quarter. The departure comes days ahead of a potentially contentious annual shareholder vote.
The matter created uncertainty around leadership at the salt-to- software conglomerate as it pursues several capital-intensive initiatives, Bloomberg reported. Chandrasekaran will serve out the remainder of his term until February 2027, Bloomberg reported quoting a source, who asked not to be identified citing rules.