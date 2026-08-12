TCS share price: Why IT stock tanked 5% within minutes; Chandrasekaran resignation & more

A spokesperson for Tata Sons did not immediately comment on Chandrasekaran’s resignation, Bloomberg said.

The TCS stock fell 4.84 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,322 on BSE within minutes. With the latest fall, the sixth-most valued stock on Dalal Street has fallen 27.26 per cent year-to-date.

Tata Sons' annual general meeting is scheduled for August 18. There are questions over whether the holding company had the necessary quorum to hold the meeting, Bloomberg reported adding that shareholders were set to vote on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as director - a legal requirement for him to continue as chairman. His term as chair was due to end in February 2027.

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