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TCS share price: Why IT stock tanked 5% within minutes; Chandrasekaran resignation & more

TCS share price: Why IT stock tanked 5% within minutes; Chandrasekaran resignation & more

TCS shares fell 4.84 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,322 on BSE. With the latest fall, the sixth-most valued stock on Dalal Street has fallen 27.26 per cent year-to-date. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 11:25 AM IST
TCS share price: Why IT stock tanked 5% within minutes; Chandrasekaran resignation & moreTCS shares: Tata Sons' annual general meeting is scheduled for August 18. There are questions over whether the holding company had the necessary quorum to hold the meeting.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares fell 5 per cent in Wednesday's trade after N Chandrasekaran resigned as Tata Sons' Chairman. Tata Sons is the promoter entity of TCS, holding 2,59,54,99,419 shares, or 71.74 per cent stake, in the largest domestic IT exporter at the end of June quarter. The departure  comes days ahead of a potentially contentious annual shareholder vote.

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The matter created uncertainty around leadership at the salt-to- software conglomerate as it pursues several capital-intensive initiatives, Bloomberg reported. Chandrasekaran will serve out the remainder of his term until February 2027, Bloomberg reported quoting a source, who asked not to be identified citing rules.

A spokesperson for Tata Sons did not immediately comment on Chandrasekaran’s resignation, Bloomberg said.

The TCS stock fell 4.84 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,322 on BSE within minutes. With the latest fall, the sixth-most valued stock on Dalal Street has fallen 27.26 per cent year-to-date.

Tata Sons' annual general meeting is scheduled for August 18. There are questions over whether the holding company had the necessary quorum to hold the meeting, Bloomberg reported adding that shareholders were set to vote on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as director - a legal requirement for him to continue as chairman. His term as chair was due to end in February 2027.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 11:17 AM IST
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