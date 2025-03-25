Juspay Open Sources Payments Orchestration in India

Driven by its commitment to provide merchants with complete visibility and control over their payments infrastructure, Juspay further extends this transparency to the codebase itself. This routing engine will now be merchants’ in-house software layer in their own tech stack (and not a third-party router). Merchants can self-host the solution in their own infra, plug into the growing diversity of payment innovations globally, integrate with their preferred payment gateways, and define their own transaction rules with complete transparency and flexibility. Merchants now have the freedom to build a payment system that fits their business — fully customizable, compliant, and free from vendor limitations.

Early adoption by several merchants in India and worldwide is actively shaping the roadmap, with community contributions driving the project’s evolution (GitHub repository link). The open-sourcing of the routing engine marks the first step in Juspay’s broader road-map to open-source additional components of the payments stack and democratize access to enterprise-grade payments infrastructure for merchants in India and across the world.

With this launch, Juspay advances its vision of building a reliable, highly performant open-source payments software for the world - that is interoperable, collaborative and community-driven. Hyperswitch has been in the making for the past three years — and has gained strong traction with merchants around the world who want more control, transparency, and flexibility in their payments infrastructure.

This module of Hyperswitch will include three key features - an advanced success rate optimization algorithm, reliable downtime protection with automatic failover, and flexible rule-based routing supporting over 100 configurations. These capabilities facilitate businesses to strengthen their payment infrastructure, ensuring high availability, cost optimization, and freedom from vendor lock-in.

Sheetal Lalwani, COO & Co-founder of Juspay commented: “Our vision is to make payments open, transparent, and accessible – so that businesses can focus on growth rather than payment complexities. With the launch of the open-source routing engine, we are making payments orchestration a truly interoperable and community-driven software, empowering merchants to build their own stack with complete freedom and flexibility.”

Founded in 2012, Juspay is a global leader in enterprise payment solutions, powering payments for merchants and banks worldwide as their technology service provider (TSP) of choice. Juspay provides full-stack orchestration, checkout experience, 3DS authentication, tokenisation, unified analytics, and value-added services for enterprise merchants, as well as end-to-end payments acceptance and real-time payments infrastructure for leading banks. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Dublin, and Singapore, Juspay supports market-leading clients across the globe, processing more than 200 million transactions daily, at 99.999% reliability, with over $670Bn in annual total processed volume.

About Juspay

