Naresh Bhawnani: A Journey of Entrepreneurial Triumph and Positive Impact

Mr. Bhawnani, the West Zone Group has undergone remarkable diversification across various industries in the UAE since its inception in 2005. Could you share the vision and driving force behind this expansive growth, and how it aligns with the changing needs of consumers in the region?

Our diversified portfolio is strategically connected, and it all revolves around our core business - supermarkets. This approach enables us to cater to a broader spectrum of consumer needs. For instance this led us to venture into the real estate sector, where we established our development company.

Given your extensive experience in business and entrepreneurship, what advice would you offer to aspiring professionals and entrepreneurs looking to establish their successful ventures in the competitive market of the UAE?

The keys to success in business, especially in a competitive market like the UAE, are rooted in fundamental principles. First and foremost, hard work, honesty, and a willingness to assist others are non-negotiable. These qualities form the bedrock of any successful venture.



This principle of positive karma is something I firmly believe in. In life, whenever I have helped someone. It shapes the future of an individual and paves the way for success. It's essential to recognise that our thoughts and attitudes have a profound impact not only on others but also on ourselves.

Thinking negatively or harbouring ill feelings towards someone doesn't harm them directly, but it does adversely affect our own mental and physical well-being. It leads to stress and negativity.

Conversely, nurturing positive thoughts and actions is akin to creating a reservoir of positive energy. Just as water absorbs the energy around it, our thoughts absorb the energy of our surroundings. This principle is reflected even in something as simple as cooking. When approached with positivity and joy, food becomes more than sustenance - it transforms into a form of spiritual offering, known as Prasad. This concept extends beyond the kitchen - it permeates our lives and has a tangible impact on the world around us.

So, my advice to aspiring professionals and entrepreneurs is this: Dream big, work hard, and approach everything with a positive mindset. Your determination and positive energy will propel you towards your goals, regardless of the challenges you may face.

How did your upbringing and early entrepreneurial experiences shape your current approach to business and leadership?



My journey began in India at the age of 10, where I balanced school and business by selling fruit in the morning, attending school at noon, and resuming fruit sales in the afternoon - all to support my education and family. This dual role taught me the value of hard work, time management, and contributing to personal and familial well-being.

Reflecting on those formative years, I realise there's likely no aspect of fruit sales I haven't personally handled. This hands-on experience instilled a deep understanding of the intricacies of business operations and customer interactions.

Despite hailing from a small village in Madhya Pradesh, I always had big dreams, and at 18, I moved to Dubai. Presented with opportunities in both electronics and supermarkets, I chose the latter - a less-travelled path among my peers. Joining a major FMCG group as their inaugural employee in Dubai was a turning point. It provided invaluable insights into the industry and fortified my resolve to carve a unique niche.

What were some of the critical moments and challenges you encountered in the early days of your business, and how did they shape your path to success?

Embarking on my entrepreneurial journey was challenging. When I first ventured into business, I faced significant hurdles. In the early stages, I had to rely heavily on financial support from my relatives and friends to fund the expansion of my enterprise. I made a heartfelt promise to them that their investment would yield returns.

In 2004, I took a major leap forward by establishing my own supermarket in Midriff. However, the road to success was paved with financial strain. Despite the hardships, I remained resolute in my belief that success was within my grasp. I understood that the choices I made in those early years would have a profound impact on the future.

Over the span of 23 years, from 1989 to 2012, my journey led to significant personal and professional growth.

