Omara Jewellery IPO: Key Details Investors Need to Know Ahead of the ₹41.99 Crore Issue Chandigarh

The IPO carries a price band of ₹296 to ₹311 per equity share. The minimum lot size is 400 equity shares, with a minimum application of 2 lots, or 800 equity shares.

With the IPO approaching, here is a look at the company's business, financial performance, issue structure and proposed utilisation of funds.

What Does Omara Ventures India Do?

Omara Ventures India operates in the designer jewellery segment under the OMARA brand.

The company offers jewellery made using natural diamonds, precious and semi-precious gemstones and precious metals including gold and silver.

Its product range includes:

● Rings

● Earrings

● Necklaces

● Bracelets

● Other jewellery products

The company caters to bridal, occasion and everyday luxury requirements, with its brand proposition centred around contemporary designs and craftsmanship.

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Financial Performance

The company's financial performance has recorded substantial growth between FY25 and FY26. Revenue increased from ₹23.52 crore in FY25 to ₹45.87 crore in FY26.

EBITDA increased from ₹4.87 crore to ₹14.42 crore, while PAT increased from ₹2.73 crore to ₹9.36 crore during the same period.

This represents the financial base against which the company is entering the public markets.

Omara IPO: Key Issue Details

The company is looking to raise approximately ₹41.99 crore at the upper price band through the IPO.

The price band is ₹296 to ₹311 per equity share, while the minimum lot size is 400 equity shares. The minimum application is 2 lots, or 800 equity shares.

At the upper end of the price band, the minimum application value would be ₹2,48,800, before applicable charges.

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The issue is proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. Where Will the IPO Proceeds Be Used?

According to the RHP, the company proposes to deploy the IPO proceeds towards several business requirements.

These include:

● Renovation and expansion of the jewellery boutique

● Marketing and promotional activities

● Repayment/prepayment of borrowings

● Long-term working capital requirements

● General corporate purposes

The proposed deployment is intended to support the company's operating and expansion requirements.

Why the RHP Matters

The RHP contains the company's disclosures relating to its business, financial performance, risk

factors, objects of the issue, capital structure and other information relevant to the proposed public issue.

As the IPO approaches, investors can refer to the offer document for detailed information before making any investment decision.

IPO at a Glance

Particulars Details Company Omara Ventures India Limited Brand OMARA RHP Date September 22, 2026 Issue Size ₹41.99 Crore* Issue Opening Date September 30, 2026 Issue Closing Date October 5, 2026 Price Band ₹296 – ₹311 per Equity Share Minimum Bid Lot 400 Equity Shares Minimum Application 2 Lots / 800 Equity Shares Minimum Application at Upper Band ₹2,48,800 Platform BSE SME

The Omara Ventures India IPO will open on September 30 and close on October 5, 2026. Market participants can review the company's RHP and other disclosed information for a detailed understanding of the proposed issue.

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The contents herein above shall not be considered as an invitation or persuasion to trade or invest. Wealth Mine Networks Limited and affiliates accept no liabilities for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of any actions taken in reliance thereon. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing. For further information and risk Factors please refer to the Red Herring Prospectus filed with BSE SME Platform and on following websites www.bseindia.com, www.wealthminenetworks.com, www.omara.in.