Vodafone Idea, Paytm, MCX, RIL, Infosys, TCS, Zydus Life, Sona BLW, Radico Khaitan: Expert shares technical view

Indian equity benchmarks have remained under pressure in recent weeks, with the Nifty's weekly structure continuing to show weakness. Chandan Taparia, Head of Derivatives and Technical Research at Motilal Oswal, in a recent interaction with Business Today Television (BTTV), said the 22,800-22,500 zone is seen as an important support area for the index, while 23,333 needs to be reclaimed for signs of stability.
Amid the weak market setup, the market expert shared his technical outlook on several stocks, including Vodafone Idea Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS). He also highlighted Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd as stocks showing relative technical strength.