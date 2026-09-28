Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
50% work from home, parking charges doubled: Delhi steps up pollution curbs ahead of winter

50% work from home, parking charges doubled: Delhi steps up pollution curbs ahead of winter

The measures will be in force from November 1, with some restrictions continuing until January or February, depending on the activity

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 2:10 PM IST
50% work from home, parking charges doubled: Delhi steps up pollution curbs ahead of winterAhead of winter, Delhi orders 50% work from home, doubles parking charges

The Delhi government has announced a series of measures to tackle air pollution ahead of winter, including doubling parking charges, staggered office timings, and a 50% work-from-home arrangement for government and private offices.

The measures will be in force from November 1, with some restrictions continuing until January or February, depending on the activity.

Advertisement

Read More: Signs of an early winter? Delhi experiences coldest September temperature in 18 years

Existing parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled from November 1 to February 28 to discourage the use of private vehicles.

The higher charges will not apply to parking spaces owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The government has also announced staggered office timings from November 1 to February 28.

Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while offices under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will operate from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

Government and private offices will also reduce their workforce by half during the period. Fifty per cent of staff will work from home, while the remaining 50% will work from office.

Advertisement

The government has also announced restrictions on construction and demolition activities.

Dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity will be banned from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.

A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will then be in place from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more