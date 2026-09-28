50% work from home, parking charges doubled: Delhi steps up pollution curbs ahead of winter

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Existing parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled from November 1 to February 28 to discourage the use of private vehicles.

The higher charges will not apply to parking spaces owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The government has also announced staggered office timings from November 1 to February 28.

Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while offices under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will operate from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

Government and private offices will also reduce their workforce by half during the period. Fifty per cent of staff will work from home, while the remaining 50% will work from office.

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The government has also announced restrictions on construction and demolition activities.

Dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity will be banned from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.

A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will then be in place from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027.

