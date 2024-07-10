Ortho Comfort: Choosing the correct mattress for stomach sleepers

Ever wondered why there’s such a wide variety of mattresses available? It's because no single mattress can cater to the diverse needs of different sleepers. Whether you sleep on your back, stomach, or side, each position requires unique comfort and support. That’s why brands offer a range of mattress options, ensuring everyone can find their perfect match for uninterrupted and personalised sleep.

But what type of mattresses do stomach sleepers need? If you sleep on your tummy, you may have wondered which mattress you should buy for a never-before sleep experience. In this blog, we will talk about just that, plus the best mattresses in India for stomach sleepers available on the market. Let’s dive in

Understanding the Needs of Stomach Sleepers

About 7 per cent of the adult population prefer to sleep on their stomach, making prone sleeping less common compared to other sleeping positions like sleeping on the back or side.

In this position, you lie flat on your stomach with your head turned to one side. It may be a bit uncomfortable, but it feels different—stomach sleepers swear by it. Some sleepers tend to tuck their arms under their pillows or let them rest along their sides.

While stomach sleeping can feel comfortable to some, it has its fair share of challenges that can impact sleep quality and overall health. According to experts, it can lead to neck and hip pain while also aggravating acid reflux symptoms. That’s perhaps why they stress choosing the best mattress for belly sleepers.

Features of the Best Mattresses for Stomach Sleepers

Since stomach sleeping has its unique challenges, the choice of mattress you go for makes a world of difference to your sleep quality and how well you mitigate potential problems. The right mattress should have the following qualities:

Proper Support

The best mattress for belly sleepers should provide sufficient support to keep the spine in a neutral position. It should have multiple support layers to prevent excessive sinking of the midsection while ensuring that the hips and shoulders are aligned correctly with the rest of the spine. This helps distribute body weight evenly and reduces strain on pressure points.

Firmness Level

If you sleep face-down, you should look for a medium-firm to firm mattress. Why? Because a firmer mattress provides the necessary resistance to prevent the hips and abdomen from sinking too deeply into the mattress. This helps maintain proper spinal alignment and reduces the risk of lower back pain.

Conversely, a mattress that is too soft can cause the body to sink in too much, leading to a misaligned spine and increased discomfort. Similarly, an overly firm mattress will put pressure on your ribs and stomach, resulting in an uncomfortable night. Sleeping on a soft or overly firm mattress is far and away the most common cause of back pain among tummy sleepers.

Pressure Relief

While firmness is key, a good mattress for stomach sleepers also offers some degree of pressure relief. Its comfort layers should be able to cushion the chest and abdomen without compromising support. This balance helps alleviate pressure on these areas and ensures a more comfortable sleep. So, if you are out in the market looking for the best mattress in India for your tummy sleeping, check out whether it offers pressure point relief.

Material Considerations for the Best Mattress for Stomach Sleepers

Since no single mattress fits different types of sleepers, it’s a good idea to consider the material construction of the mattress. The best mattresses for stomach sleepers are the ones that are firm enough to keep their body afloat while lying face-down. This means any material that’s not too firm or too soft can work. There’s the rub: standard memory foam and PU foam are considered the worst for stomach sleepers, owing to their property to sink in too much, causing back pain and discomfort.

As long as your mattress offers good contouring ability minus the excessive sinking, it is a good option to buy. Take note that some materials, such as memory foam, tend to retain heat. So, you might want to consider their cooling abilities. Latex is more responsive and cooler but might be too firm for some. Some sleepers like innerspring mattresses as they have air pockets between coils, leading to improved airflow when you sleep in the prone position.

Nexa Foam mattress, an ingenious foam by Sleepwell, is the next-gen foam technology that has gained a lot of popularity among stomach sleepers. It not only offers much-needed comfort and support but also enhanced airflow for cooling abilities, ensuring a never-before-seen experience for those who like to sleep face-down.

Best Mattresses for Stomach Sleepers in India

If you are looking for good mattresses for stomach sleepers, Sleepwell, India’s top mattress brand, has a number of mattress options, ranging from Nexa foam mattresses to orthocare mattresses and more. Let’s see the top three mattresses from Sleepwell that stomach sleepers can buy:

Pro Nexa Luxury Mattress

The Pro Nexa Luxury Mattress is a Nexa foam mattress that offers unparalleled comfort and support, ensuring a refreshing and uninterrupted sleep for tummy sleepers. It boasts top-notch air circulation, superior support, luxurious plushness, and responsive contour hugging that’s far from ordinary.

The support system of this luxury mattress consists of 8 meticulously crafted layers, making it one of the most comfortable options on the market. These layers not only contribute to its luxurious aesthetic and plush top feel but also enhance the overall sleeping experience. It comes with a Premium European Knitted Fabric with a Euro Top Finish, offering international aesthetics, a smooth texture, and high strength. Its tear-resistant capability adds to its soft, plush top feel, providing cushy comfort with a gentle bounce.

The Pro Nexa Luxury Mattress also has Sleepwell Pro Nexa® Foam and Quiltec® Foam in Quilting, allowing easy body movement and boasting 27% faster heat dissipation, 67% better body conformance at any room temperature, and 32% higher pressure relief. These features make for the best mattress for belly sleepers. Other support layers include SleepwellResitec® Foam and Resitec Foam with Acuprofile Support Layer - ContourPro, both of which add flexibility and enhance pressure point comfort for joints and back.

The mattress has a medium-firm feel, providing optimal body support and a comfortable bounce. It is available in all sizes and varying thicknesses, with a warranty of up to seven years for complete quality assurance. For those who sleep prone, this is most likely the best mattress in India they can buy.

Spinetech Mattress

Spinetech Mattress by Sleepwell is one of the best orthopaedic mattresses in India. Designed to provide relaxing sleep with enhanced three-zoned back support and a luxurious massage feel, this mattress combines innovative materials and technology to ensure medium-firm comfort, a plush top feel, and superior support.

Spinetech mattress features premium knitted fabric, known for its smooth texture and high strength, and Euro Top Finish for added top comfort feel, enhancing both aesthetics and comfort.

Talking about its support layers, it boasts Profiled Impressions and SleepwellQuiltec® Quilting, 3-Zoned Sleepwell Profiled Resitec® Foam, Rebonded Foam, Sleepwell Air-O-Fresh® Foam, all together leading to enhanced back support and spinal alignment for those who prefer to sleep on stomach.

Ortho Pro Spring Mattress

If you’re a stomach sleeper, you know how crucial it is to have a mattress that supports your unique sleeping position. The Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress aligns your spine to its natural state, offering the perfect blend of comfort and support for prone sleeping.

The Ortho Pro Spring Mattress features a three-zone design specifically crafted to provide targeted support to different areas of your body. This anatomical design ensures that your spine stays aligned, which is essential for preventing back and neck pain, common issues that stomach sleepers face.

When it comes to its support layers, Ortho Pro Spring Mattress has innovative Impressions Foam that naturally adjusts to your body contours, offering soft, snug contour hugging and even pressure distribution. Considered amongst the best orthopaedic mattresses in India, it also features SleepwellResitec® Foam and 3-Zone Pocket Springs, which supports your body’s spinal alignment and posture and adapts to the specific pressure points and curves of your body, offering enhanced pressure relief. For stomach sleepers, this means your spine stays aligned, and you wake up without the dreaded back pain.

One of the standout features of this mattress is the superior edge and corner support provided by the corner foam wall. This ensures that even if you move around or sleep close to the edge, you’ll still feel supported and comfortable.

In a Nutshell

While sleeping on the stomach has its feel, it also has drawbacks, especially poor spinal health. That’s why choosing the right mattress is crucial for stomach sleepers to prevent neck and back pain and ensure a restful night’s sleep.

If you are shopping for the best mattresses in India for your prone sleeping, look for a mattress that offers the ideal balance of firmness, support, and pressure relief. Sleepwell’s impressive line of mattresses designed for stomach sleepers is worth considering, as they are amongst the best mattresses for stomach sleepers in India.