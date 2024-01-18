Paytm Credit Card on UPI enables effortless daily transactions like payments on grocery stores, chai shops, and more

The convenience of digital transactions have become a fundamental aspect of our daily lives in today’s fast paced world. One such transformative force in the digital payment landscape is the integration of UPI payments through credit cards on the Paytm app.

Making small payments of ₹10 to ₹100 bucks through credit at your nearby Kirana stores or a local chai shop or even a chat shop has evolved into the ultimate and convenient payment method for users. This groundbreaking feature offers users the convenience of utilizing credit for routine payments, eliminating the need to rely solely on savings accounts and carrying the card everywhere.

With just a smartphone, users can easily make UPI payments via credit cards on the Paytm app, powered by Paytm Payments Bank. Users simply need to link their Rupay Credit Card to UPI through a straightforward process with quick and easy steps. The Credit Card on UPI feature allows users to scan merchant QR codes, allowing them to earn reward points with every transaction.

With millions of merchants now accepting payments via credit cards on UPI, this can have a significant impact on the payment landscape. This integration of RuPay Credit Cards on UPI not only expands credit card usage for customers but also supports merchants in the credit ecosystem through assets like QR codes.

The increasing acceptance of RuPay credit cards on UPI contributes to financial inclusion, benefiting merchants and businesses across India.

Paytm Payments Bank remains at the forefront of innovation, driving the adoption of UPI payments with credit cards, and envisions a future where this technology reshapes the dynamics of the payment ecosystem in India.

