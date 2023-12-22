Paytm se ONDC unveils Christmas Treats: Get cakes, ice creams, pastries from IGP Cakes, Kwality Wall’s, Baskin Robbins, more starting Rs 59, and up to 50% on food items

Paytm E-commerce Private Limited (PEPL) today announced ‘Christmas Treats’ on Paytm se ONDC Network. This enables users to order their favorite pastries, ice cream, cake or other item from the comfort of their homes and avail exciting discounts of up to 50% and exclusive deals while placing an order on Paytm ONDC and get food and snacks home delivered.

Under this, cup cakes, ice creams, cheesecakes, waffles, frozen dessert, pizza, biryani or thali are available at up to 50% discount. Moreover, selected items on Paytm se ONDC are starting from Rs 59. The company is a leading buyer app on the ONDC Network and has been growing exponentially offering 200+ brands across different categories.

On Paytm ONDC, users can get up to 50% discount on cakes, hot beverages and pastries from select outlets, 35% off on other popular outlets such as Chinese Wok and Freshmenu and 25% off on placing orders from IGP Cakes, Best Belgian Waffle, NIC Ice creams, Behrouz Biryani.

Faasos, Wendy's, Ovenstory Pizza, The Biryani Life while Cheesecakes by CakeZone, Firangi Bake are available at up to 20% off, among others. Moreover, Kwality Wall's frozen dessert is starting from Rs 59, Baskin Robbins at Rs 73, and Natural Ice Cream starting at Rs 79, and many more.

Paytm was the first to go live on the ONDC Network and launched Paytm se ONDC Network on the Paytm app powered by PEPL.

Paytm se ONDC Network Spokesperson said, “As the most popular buyer app on the ONDC Network, this Christmas, we're thrilled to offer our users exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of food items through Paytm se ONDC. Whether you're craving ice cream, cake, or a hearty biryani, we've got you covered. With discounts up to 50% and starting prices as low as Rs 59, there's something for everyone.”

Backed by the Government of India, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been created to democratize the existing ecommerce ecosystem of the country. Since its launch in Bengaluru, ONDC has expanded its presence to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, Bagalkot and Lucknow. Paytm is a frontrunner in ONDC and is live across categories like Food & Beverage, Grocery, Home & Kitchen, Fashion, Electronics, Health & Wellness, and Beauty & Personal care.