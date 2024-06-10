Praveen Sharma: Navigating Success in the UAE Real Estate Industry

Q: You have an extensive career spanning three decades in the GCC region. Could you share a key lesson you've learned about building and maintaining strong professional relationships?

Understanding the importance of trust and communication is key to building and maintaining strong, professional relationships. Being a professionally certified Chartered Account, I believe that one must be honest, reliable, and transparent in their interactions. Furthermore, if you want to build rapport, try actively listening and showing genuine interest in what the other has to say. There is a wealth of knowledge to gain from people.

Q: You transitioned from working with big 4 corporates to becoming the Founder and CEO of Meteora Developers. How has this shift influenced your approach to business management and strategy?

Transitioning from a corporate career to entrepreneurship entails a shift in mindset. You have to be more agile, creative and risk-tolerant in your approach to business management and strategy. It has also enabled me to be quicker on my feet as you have to be prepared to adapt to dynamic circumstances.

Q: As the Founder and CEO of Meteora Developers, you've made a significant impact on the UAE real estate market. Can you share your perspective on how the industry has evolved during your career, and how Meteora has contributed to this evolution?

The real estate industry in the UAE has evolved significantly over the years, thanks to economic growth and changing market dynamics. I believe that Meteora Developers has contributed by offering innovative solutions, sustainable designs, and affordable luxury options that cater to the evolving needs of buyers.

Q: Meteora is known for offering affordable luxury in its developments. How do you balance the concept of luxury with affordability, and what challenges have you encountered in achieving this balance?

Balancing luxury with affordability can be challenging but it is achievable by optimising design, materials, construction processes without compromising on the quality. Cost-effective sourcing can be challenging but it helps strike the right balance, especially with strategic pricing and efficient project management.

Q: As a seasoned entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, what kind of legacy do you hope to leave in the UAE real estate industry? What is your long-term vision for Meteora Developers?

I aim to leave a legacy of innovation, integrity, and positive community impact. My long-term vision for Meteora Developers involves expansion of its portfolio, entering new markets, and continuing to provide value-driven real-estate solutions.

Q: For those aspiring to achieve a similar level of recognition and influence in the UAE business community, what advice would you offer to help them on their journey?

I would strongly recommend that all aspiring business leaders must focus on continuous learning. Try to build a strong personal brand, and don’t underestimate the importance of networking. You must be adaptable, persistent, and committed to your goals, while always giving back to the community.

