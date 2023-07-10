Sanjay Jain, Director at Dugar Overseas speaks about the Company's journey and expansion plans

We are amongst India’s front-running import, export, manufacturing, and marketing companies specializing in the FMCG, International Foods, and Confectionery space. Our 26-year strong expertise has earned us an exceptional portfolio of over 15+ globally esteemed brands. We have been honored to partner with various brands and companies across countries in Asia, Europe, and South America to increase their visibility through our trade expertise, multi-channel operations infrastructure, and brand-building insights.

We partner with brands and help them not only penetrate and expand but also gain a sustainable brand positioning through our international trade expertise. A nationwide network of retailers and strategic partnerships with numerous vendors and brands helps us enable our extensive go-to-market strategy for all our brands.

We are constantly striving to expand our market and develop business for our suppliers, as well as to offer better opportunities for our local partners. While simultaneously providing high-quality products to the Indian consumers/market.

It is in our endeavor to keep up with the latest industry practices and ever-evolving marketing trends in order to satisfy the dynamic customer. Be it on the front of eCommerce or going Direct to Customer (D2C), we ensure that our partner brands are ahead of the curve.

What are some of the challenges and opportunities in the industry taking into consideration the current trends of the market?

We always strive to be ahead of time and a lot of emphasis is given on constant learning and evolving. Times are changing with new trends and digitalisation is transforming the way people are buying and consuming their chocolates and cookies. E-commerce, QCommerce and D2C are big opportunities that should be leveraged. These modern tools have helped Dugar Overseas in understanding their consumer base and strategising accordingly. The digitalisation of Supply Chain has been a gamechanger and has led to a much smoother distribution system. Minor challenges are part of all businesses but the opportunities are aplenty.

Please highlight some milestones in the journey so far and what are some prominent collaborations that you have in the portfolio?

In this over two decades journey, Dugar Overseas has added many feathers to its cap. However, a notable milestone for all of us has been the setting up of Sapphire - our own brand in 2011. At Sapphire we manufacture the most exotic collection of candies and chocolates which has been very well received by consumers across the world. With a global exposure of what the world has to offer in the confectionary space and imports in India, Sapphire - a completely homegrown brand, brings together the best of global flavours. With a wide array of exotic offerings, Sapphire has today become a one-stop destination for people with fine taste in confectioneries, coffee and much more.

What are your Expansion Plans?

After being a first-mover in import of luxury confectioneries, Dugar Overseas is now also focused on export of India-made confectioneries. We are already exporting our Sapphire products to eight countries and are looking at building an international presence for our brand in the coming years. The initial years in export have been very encouraging, and we are bullish about tapping many more exciting markets across the globe. With respect to operational growth, we are currently hiring across the board.

What are the new upcoming limited Edition products of Impact Mints for the Indian Market

India Edition

World Cup Edition

Neha Doodles Edition