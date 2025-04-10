Sir Patrick Bijou, A UK based Successful Investment banker ventures into US Capital market via a large SPAC IPO

Blackhorse Tech Acquisition Ltd. is a newly organized and BVI incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination throughout the prospectus.

Blackhorse Holding, LLC, the sponsor of the SPAC intends to do the S-1 filing with SEC in the month of April 2025 to launch a SPAC of $150M and plans to be listed at Nasdaq.

SPAC Management

With the global team onboarded for the SPAC, composed of US and global market based seasoned executives, specialized in technology and management of public companies with navigational experience of SPACs and further the Leadership team specializes in Technology focused Investment, Access to Global network of Clean Tech ecosystem players across USA, Europe, USA, SEA and India and the board members have a total of 100 years of cumulative financial and technical industry experience, with an average of 15 years.

Sponsor Experience

Blackhorse Holding provides Wealth management solutions to stakeholders of the global Automotive, Clean Tech and other fast-growing Industries by teaming up with top advisors, investors, family offices and institutional investors. Blackhorse Holding invests in both publicly listed companies, as well as privately held enterprise as principals.

‘We intend to focus our search on industries that complement our management team’s background and to capitalize on the ability of our management team to identify and acquire a business focusing on operations or prospective operations in AI Powered Urban Mobility, Online Gaming/eSports, Data centres, Space Technology, AI Consumer Tech and related business ecosystem in Global Market, primarily from fast growing economies, where our management team has extensive experience in information technology, transportation operations, and manufacturing industries, said Sir Patrick at a recent Interview for a Capital Market focused SPAC magazine.

Sir Patrick Bijou, a notable Investment banker, Fund Manager, a UN Ambassador for UNWPA, philanthropist, and best-selling author. He is a renowned specialist in the debt capital markets private placements and is considered the world's leading authority on Private Placements. He has established and managed Hedge Funds such as The Tiger Fund and became a notable Fund Manager and Director at Blackrock.

He is a global ambassador for the International Rights and Welfare Association (IRAWA) and an ambassador for the Royal Diplomatic Club. In May 2021, he was appointed Ambassador by The Academy of Universal Global Peace USA as a governing board/trustee and awarded The Human Excellency Award. He is also President of International Banking Relations of the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club. He sits as a trustee and governor on the boards of several NGOs and IGOs.

Sir Patrick is a pioneering investment banker who has reshaped the industry with his innovative approaches and profound expertise. Over a career spanning 40 years, he has influenced financial structuring in several key industries, including film, oil, and construction. His strategic ability to leverage banking relationships for security transactions, capital raising, and alternative funding has established him as a premier advisor for high-net-worth individuals and corporations.

Renowned for his discretion and groundbreaking investment methods, he excels in handling off-balance-sheet funds, providing new ways for clients to mobilise capital. His contributions have facilitated funding for numerous global projects, including advising governments on pension deregulation, establishing a disaster relief fund for Japan's tsunami victims, and participating in the initial financing of the Greece bailout.

He has been fortunate to have a diverse and fulfilling career, which has allowed him to witness many changes within the financial market. He is a recognized specialist in private placement and is considered the world's leading authority, having authored several bestselling books on the subject.

As a Level 17 investment banker, Tier 1 Trader, and Fund Manager, Sir Patrick has enjoyed working with global banking institutions, including Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank, and Merrill Lynch.

He manages two trading platforms: qualifying investors, asset holders, and institutions, overseeing funds to generate high monthly profits.

His Fund is driven by a passion for enabling entrepreneurs to self-fund while investing in promising companies. Sir Patrick has extensive experience in M&A investment banking, advising private equity firms, governments, and mid-to-large-cap companies on merger and acquisition strategies. Additionally, he offers an active lending portfolio that utilizes debt and private equity for clients seeking funds for humanitarian and socio-economic projects.

His career is marked by remarkable achievements and a vision for innovative financial solutions, making him a formidable force in the investment banking industry.

Sir Patrick Bijou is also committed to charitable activities, supporting organizations like Cancer Research and many NGOs and IGOs for the welfare of humanity. Sir Patrick has also worked on Wall Street as a capable and highly experienced trader in derivatives, futures and bond markets. He led the Deutsche trade desk and developed asset origination and distribution structures. He has served large corporations, creating new credit for international supply chains and SMEs in the public sector and clients across various industries, including supply chain finance, receivable finance, contract monetisation, private placement, project funding, and a broad range of trade services. He has tailored funding and investments for many clients, including governments, banks and financial institutions. His financial engineering skills have created off-balance-sheet solutions to rectify capital inadequacy shortfall. He has extensive asset management experience and runs two significant funds and private placement programs. His return ratios are of the highest levels in his sector, offering clients very satisfying returns on their capital.