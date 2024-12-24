Sobha Group’s philanthropic Trust lays foundation stone for Devi Home – a philanthropic home for Orphaned Young Girls and Elderly Women in Kerala

Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, the philanthropic arm of Sobha group, today laid the foundation stone for Devi Home in Moolamcode, Palakkad. This unique philanthropic initiative is designed to provide a safe and nurturing housing facility, for orphaned young girls aged 10 years and below and elderly women aged 50 years and above, offering them a welcoming environment and a dignified life.

Devi Home will accommodate 144 residents—72 young girls and 72 elderly women—from underprivileged backgrounds across Kerala, with an initial preference for the three economically backward panchayats of Kizhakkencherry, Vadakkencherry and Kannambra in Palakkad district in Kerala. Spread over 26,000 sq ft of land, the facility of 42,000 sq ft of built-up area will provide basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter.

In addition, it will offer educational support for the young girls and skill-training workshops for the elderly women, enhancing their productivity and overall well-being. Managed entirely by women staff, the initiative exemplifies the Trust’s commitment to empowering women and creating inclusive spaces. The selection of beneficiaries will adhere to guidelines set by the Government.

Mr. PNC Menon, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Sobha Limited, commented on the initiative: "The name ‘Devi’ stands for resilience, care, and the nurturing spirit, which is the very foundation of this project. Devi Home is our endeavour to provide a safe and compassionate philanthropic home for young girls and elderly women who are often overlooked by society. At Sobha, we believe in creating meaningful opportunities for those in need, and this initiative embodies our vision of fostering dignity, respect, and a sense of belonging."

Alathur MLA, Sri K.D. Prasenan, also commented on the initiative, “Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust has been serving the people of Kerala with compassion over the years. Their initiatives are truly noble –

covering education, healthcare, housing, community feeding, dowry-free weddings, and women empowerment – all for the lesser privileged. Their latest endeavour, ‘Devi Home,’ is a unique model that provides a safe haven for older women while fostering parental guidance, love, and care for young girls. Such initiatives are exemplary and can inspire every state to adopt similar programs to uplift women and children.”

As part of the event, Alathur MLA, Sri K.D. Prasenan, also laid the foundation stone for a hi-tech Anganwadi building, which is being built by the Trust to further strengthen early childhood education and care in the region.

Devi Home builds on the impactful legacy of Sobha CSR – which includes the Griha Sobha housing initiative that will provide 1000 free homes to lesser privileged families in Palakkad district of Kerala by 2030, The Sobha Academy and Sobha Icon that have educated 2300 children, healthcare that has catered to the medical needs of over 3 lakh patients in the community and No-Dowry Weddings that have supported almost 700 couples across Kerala. Together, these efforts reflect Sobha’s dedication to social development and contribution to holistic community welfare.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Mrs. Sobha Menon, and Mr. Ravi Menon Chairman, Sobha Limited along with the trustees of Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, and notable dignitaries including Sri K.D. Prasenan - Alathur MLA, Smt. Kavitha Madhavan - President Kizhakkenchery Panchayat, Sri R Pramod - Ward Member, and other well-wishers, further strengthening the organisation’s commitment to creating lasting social impact.