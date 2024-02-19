Technology is a powerful catalyst in propelling sustainable development: Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom Foundation and Rakesh Aerath, President, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom Foundation and Rakesh Aerath, President, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI, in an interview with Business Today talk about prioritizing sustainable development and how social innovations can create solutions that benefit not only individuals and businesses but also contribute to the well-being of the environment. Edited excerpts:

1. How do you see technology acting as a catalyst in achieving the SDGs, particularly in the Indian context?

Nidhi Bhasin: In India, technology is a powerful catalyst in propelling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The transformative potential of technology lies in its ability to facilitate inclusive and innovative solutions across various sectors. Technology is pivotal in combating climate change through advanced monitoring systems, data analytics, and remote sensing technologies, aligning with effective climate action. The integration of renewable energy sources is facilitated by technology's role in energy storage solutions.

Technology is vital in every field as it contributes to sustainable practices, resource optimization, and efficient governance. Embracing technological advancements is crucial for India to address complex challenges, promote socio-economic development, and create a more equitable and sustainable future in alignment with the SDGs.

2. According to you, how does technology contribute to tackling social issues and extending sustainable innovations to the last mile?

Nidhi Bhasin: Technology can help transform every aspect of business and society to bring positive impact. It plays a multifaceted role in advancing societal well-being, particularly in remote areas. It ensures access to vital information and services, encompassing healthcare details, educational resources, and awareness programs. Digital communication tools enhance connectivity, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing crucial for sustainable solutions. Technology enables effective data collection and analysis, providing insights into community needs and guiding targeted interventions.

Digital financial services promote economic development by empowering individuals in remote areas with access to financial resources. In agriculture, technology aids precision farming, optimizing resource usage and promoting sustainable practices. Innovations in renewable energy contribute to providing sustainable and affordable energy solutions, reducing reliance on non-renewable resources.

Digital platforms for e-governance enhance governance transparency, ensuring efficient delivery of government services, spanning public health, education, and social welfare. Additionally, technology facilitates supply chain optimization, ensuring the efficient distribution of resources, including food and medical supplies, even to the most remote locations. Moreover, technology plays a pivotal role in combating climate change through advanced monitoring systems, data analytics, and remote sensing technologies, aligning with effective climate action (SDG 13). The integration of renewable energy sources, facilitated by technology's role in energy storage solutions, aligns with SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).

3. What are the challenges that you foresee in promoting social innovations, and how can corporates like CGI contribute in creating a sustainable ecosystem to promote innovators working on social premise?

Nidhi Bhasin: Working towards global sustainable development is a key goal of the 21st century, and social innovation is vital in reaching this target. The SDGs call for worldwide efforts to end poverty, eliminate all forms of inequality, halt climate change and environmental damage, and guarantee peace, justice and prosperity for everyone. Following the SDGs and other global plans not only gives us a clear path for making social changes, but also helps us keep track of how far we have come.

However, promoting social innovations encounters various challenges that necessitate strategic involvement from corporate entities to foster a sustainable ecosystem for innovators dedicated to social causes. One key challenge lies in the constraint of limited funding, where social innovators often grapple with inadequate financial support, hindering the development and scalability of their impactful solutions. Additionally, risk aversion among investors and donors poses a significant hurdle, as unconventional and unproven social innovations may struggle to secure the necessary support. Lack of awareness further compounds the issue, with many transformative ideas going unnoticed due to problems in effective communication.

Complex government regulatory frameworks and scaling challenges also impede the progress of social innovators. In response, corporates can play a pivotal role in mitigating these challenges. Through initiatives such as CSR funding, impact investing, and the establishment of incubation and acceleration programs, corporates can provide financial support, mentorship, and resources to nurture social innovation. Long-term partnerships, strategic collaborations, and advocacy efforts by corporates can also contribute to raising awareness, navigating regulatory barriers, and building a conducive environment for social innovators to thrive. Additionally, fostering technology and innovation hubs, along with capacity-building programs, can empower social innovators with the skills and resources necessary to address societal challenges effectively. In essence, corporate engagement is integral to creating a sustainable ecosystem that supports, amplifies, and scales the impact of social innovators to make technology accessible and for social impact.

4. How is CGI committed to sustainable business practices?

Rakesh Aerath: CGI is unwaveringly committed to corporate sustainability, exemplified by its adherence to the UN Global Compact initiative. This commitment extends across various domains, including human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption measures. Through the provision of services and solutions, we actively contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Notably, there is a resolute pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, with a commendable 65% reduction in CO2e emissions since 2014.

Furthermore, we at CGI, champion digital inclusion, evidenced by the tangible impact on over 500,000 beneficiaries through STEM and educational programs. In line with its dedication to community engagement, we aim for 100% of our business units to execute pro bono projects by 2026. These multifaceted initiatives underscore CGI’s commitment to sustainable business practices, ethical conduct, and the pursuit of a positive impact on our communities.

Additionally, we hold the prestigious platinum rating from EcoVadis, positioning us among the top 1% of companies dedicated to sustainable business practices, prioritizing the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance of both our organization and our clients. Leveraging our extensive expertise, we facilitate digital transformation, enhance resource efficiency, promote positive social outcomes, and cultivate responsible business practices.

5. Regarding CSR initiatives, what role does CGI play in building corporate social responsibility and how is it linked to overall SDG goals in India?

Rakesh Aerath: In our collaborative efforts with the nasscom foundation, CGI is deeply committed to building CSR initiatives that align with and contribute to the overall SDGs in India. One significant facet of our commitment is reflected in our support for the TechForGood awards, where CGI is championing innovative solutions that address societal challenges. Notably, our collaboration extends to powering the TechForGood Innovation Showcase at the Nasscom Foundation's TechForGood India Conclave 2024. Through this showcase, we aim to highlight and promote impactful tech-driven innovations that align with our shared vision for positive social change and accelerating the SDG agenda.

Moreover, CGI actively channels the talents of our employees toward nonprofit organizations, fostering a culture of Skills-Based Volunteering (SBV). Recognizing the substantial benefits of SBV, we embrace this approach as it not only enhances employee engagement and retention but also significantly contributes to the skills and talents that employees bring back to their professional roles. The primary focus of our SBV initiatives is to enhance the capacity building and skills of NGOs, applying technology to address social and environmental challenges. Additionally, we strive to provide educational and skill-building support to youth and underserved groups, reinforcing our dedication to empowering communities and advancing sustainable development. Such volunteering opportunities can also be a way for professionals to use their skills to positively impact society, gain new experiences and skills, and build their professional network. It is a win-win situation for both the volunteers and the organizations that receive the services.

6. What are some examples of CGI's innovative solutions that utilize technology for a sustainable future?

Rakesh Aerath: We recognize the pivotal role that technology plays in addressing pressing sustainability challenges such as climate change, inequality, and resource scarcity. Our commitment is reflected in our endeavours to facilitate efficient, circular, inclusive, and resilient modes of working and living. Noteworthy examples of CGI's solutions leveraging technology for a sustainable future include:

CGI OpenGrid360: Harnessing the power of data and digital technologies, CGI OpenGrid360 facilitates the seamless integration of renewable energy sources, distributed generation, microgrids, energy storage, and electric vehicles into the grid. This transformative solution empowers utility network owners and operators to transition towards a sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy system.

CGI CarnotSat: A sophisticated software solution, CGI CarnotSat optimizes satellite networks to deliver broadband connectivity to rural and remote areas. This not only enhances inclusivity but also supports the development of vital digital services such as e-health, e-education, and e-government, thereby contributing to the creation of accessible and equitable digital ecosystems.

CGI Waste Manager: This cloud-based solution exemplifies CGI's commitment to sustainability by employing IoT sensors, geospatial data, and analytics to provide real-time insights into waste generation, collection, and disposal. Municipalities and waste management companies benefit from optimized waste collection and recycling processes through dynamic routing, bin management, and waste prevention strategies.

These innovative solutions underscore CGI's dedication to leveraging technology as a catalyst for positive environmental and societal impact, aligning with our vision for a sustainable and resilient future.

7. What is the current need for planet-centric tech innovations? Can you share details about some of the projects at CGI that took this challenge?

Rakesh Aerath: In light of the unprecedented environmental and social challenges confronting our world, there is an urgent call for systemic changes. The conventional approaches to business and the prioritization of personal needs and desires over the common good are no longer tenable. At CGI, our commitment is unwavering as we actively strive to foster a more equitable and inclusive society through a diverse array of projects.

Whether it be initiatives in digital education, skills development programs, sustainability-driven intellectual property solutions, or endeavours aimed at reducing carbon emissions, CGI is dedicated to making a positive impact. We recognize that the current global landscape necessitates a departure from traditional business practices towards a more sustainable and socially responsible model.

CGI has proactively addressed various societal issues with impactful initiatives. In response to water scarcity in Karnataka's farming region, CGI sponsored the development of a lake that had remained dry for over a decade. Additionally, in Telangana, CGI supports organic farming across 300 acres managed by women and tribal communities. Taking a leading role in waste segregation, CGI has positively influenced 7,200 rural households. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental sustainability, CGI professionals have planted nearly 40,000 saplings. CGI is also actively involved in the conservation of seagrass ecosystems, safeguarding them from pollution and damage caused by human activity.

In our pursuit of progress, CGI emphasizes the importance of planet-centric technological innovations. It is through such innovations that we can create sustainable solutions that benefit not only individuals and businesses but also contribute to the well-being of the environment. These innovations serve as a cornerstone in our collective efforts to restore balance and harmony to natural systems, aligning with our vision for a better and more sustainable future.