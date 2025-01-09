The Importance of Insuring Older Vehicles with TATA AIG Car Insurance

Your car is an investment. It lets you run errands and takes you places, no matter what the time. And if you own an old car, let us say, a classic vintage model, it can be an amazing experience. However, as your vehicle gets older, it becomes important to invest in car insurance.

This is exactly where TATA AIG Car Insurance comes in. It’s a policy that offers comprehensive protection for four-wheelers against financial losses that typically result from unanticipated events. Let us take a look at the importance of insuring your vehicle with TATA AIG Car Insurance.

Is It Mandatory to Insure Your Old Car?

As per the government norms in India, it is mandatory for car owners to have at least third-party insurance. So, for instance, if you have an old car, make sure to find the best car insurance for older cars and have it insured. Having third-party insurance protects you against any liability in case of an accident.

Having said that, if you have an old car, choosing third-party insurance is not enough. You need to opt for comprehensive car insurance if you want to cover your old vehicle from different accidental mishaps.

Why TATA AIG Car Insurance is the Best Insurance for Older Cars?

With so many old car insurance companies available in the market, it can be overwhelming to find the right insurer.

Here are the top reasons why you should go for TATA AIG Car Insurance:

Reduces Financial Burden

With TATA AIG Car Insurance, you can protect your investment in case of loss or damage through an accident, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Legal Liability Protection

There’s always an equal chance of accidents when driving an old car as when operating a new one. TATA AIG provides financial support for the legal liabilities from third-parties in case of an accident.

Coverage Against Third-Party Liabilities

Another reason why TATA AIG Car Insurance is one of the best old car insurance policies is that it provides coverage for injuries to third parties as well as property damage due to the insured vehicle. Therefore, if an accident leads to third-party property damage, injury, disability and even death, TATA AIG will cover it all.

Hassle-Free Claims

When you opt for TATA AIG’s car insurance for older cars, you will not have to worry about the claims at all. With real-time notifications, quick assistance and minimal paperwork, TATA AIG helps car owners apply for the claim in a stress-free way.

Personal Accident Coverage

TATA AIG strictly adheres to all the guidelines set by the IRDAI to ensure transparency, compliance and customer protection at every step. So, with TATA AIG, you can rest assured that in case of an accident, you will be provided with financial security.

Cashless Repairs

With a chain of more than 6900 cashless garages for cars across the country, TATA AIG takes care of everything to cover the expenses in case of damage or losses to your old car. All you need to do is file the claim! The team will pay for the repairs as soon as possible.

No Claim Bonus

Car owners who have not filed claims in a particular year can opt for a No Claim Bonus (NCB) from TATA AIG. If you have not filed a claim for five consecutive years, you can receive a good discount of 50% on the cost of renewing your insurance.

What Does TATA AIG Car Insurance for Older Vehicles Include?

TATA AIG provides a wide range of policies to address the requirements of old car owners. Thes includes:

● Third-Party Car Insurance Policy - Provides coverage against third-party physical and property damages.

● Stand Alone Own Damage Car Insurance Policy - Provides coverage for damages to the insured vehicle.

● Comprehensive Car Insurance Policy - Provides coverage for third-party damages and own damages both.

How to Buy the Best Car Insurance for Older Cars with TATA AIG

Here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you buy TATA AIG Car Insurance:

● Step 1: Visit TATA AIG’s website.

● Step 2: Enter the vehicle registration number on the calculator displayed on your screen and click Get Price.

● Step 3: As instructed, enter your personal information and car details.

● Step 4: Pick the add-ons and coverage you want for your policy.

● Step 5: Once you receive a quote, you can proceed to pay the premium online.

The Bottom Line

Just because your car’s old, it does not mean it should not be taken care of. If you want to preserve your car's value, investing in TATA AIG Car Insurance is crucial. TATA AIG offers a comprehensive range of services to ensure that you not only protect your vehicle against damage but also safeguard your finances.