This man created an edtech giant bootstrapped from Day 1

Joshi saw a different opportunity. Students wanted law as a career, but many lacked structured preparation for competitive examinations. He stepped into the gap, started teaching, and built Law Prep Tutorial one student at a time.

More than two decades later, the basement story has become a national education story. Law Prep Tutorial operates 60+ centres across 18 states and has trained over 1.5 lakh students. In CLAT 2026, LPT recorded more than 1,600 NLU selections, the highest number of NLU selections achieved by any institute in a single year.

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The journey never depended on a shortcut. Student fees funded the next step. Results opened the next door. Growth followed trust.

Early Years: Responsibility Before Ambition

Born on 2 July 1980 in Jodhpur, Sagar Joshi grew up in a middle-class household that faced financial pressure after his father’s business failed. Responsibility arrived early.

Joshi completed his LLB from Jai Narain Vyas University. While still studying, he began informally helping younger students prepare for law school entrance examinations.

The market offered little support for aspiring law students. Families largely pushed children towards engineering, medicine or CA. Law lacked the structured coaching ecosystem that already existed around other competitive careers.

Joshi noticed students struggling with aptitude-based examinations despite having the ability to succeed.

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“I realised there was a huge gap between what schools teach and what competitive exams demand. The ability to provide the right guidance to aspiring students is what pulled me into education, and it still inspires me every single day.”

A career in education began with a problem he had seen up close.

The Basement Beginning: 2001

In 2001, seven years before CLAT arrived, Joshi started Law Prep Tutorial from a basement a friend offered him in Jodhpur.

His wife, Anupama Joshi, joined him from the beginning and has since mentored thousands of students in Legal Reasoning.

The first batches were small. Fees stood at ₹25,000. A newspaper advertisement for the NLU Jodhpur entrance examination brought in a batch that produced eight admissions.

Eight admissions became proof.

Results travelled faster than advertising. Student success created credibility. Credibility brought more students.

LPT has remained bootstrapped and self-funded from the beginning, growing through student fees and reinvested earnings without outside capital. Joshi chose to strengthen the academic model before chasing scale. When results justified expansion, a second centre opened in Jaipur.

The principle remained simple: earn trust first, expand next.

CLAT Arrives, LPT Is Already Prepared

CLAT arrived in 2008 and changed the law entrance landscape.

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LPT had already spent years preparing students for law entrance examinations. Structured study material, mock tests and mentorship were already part of the model.

For LPT, CLAT did not create the opportunity. The examination created a larger stage for a model Joshi had already built.

CLAT toppers and consistent NLU admissions followed. Student outcomes pushed the brand beyond Jodhpur and Jaipur and helped establish national recognition.

Joshi also took student concerns beyond classroom walls.

In 2013, he filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking carbon copies of OMR sheets and timely release of CLAT answer keys. The case was won and led to changes in the examination’s transparency process across the country.

In 2023, after a long legal battle, the institute also secured domicile reservation for students from Rajasthan at NLU Jodhpur.

Crisis as Opportunity: The 2020 Pivot

The pandemic shut physical classrooms in 2020. Joshi responded by building rather than waiting.

LPT invested in a full Learning Management System, a mobile learning app and AI-driven test analytics.

The move changed the reach of the classroom. A student in a smaller town could access preparation alongside a student in a metro.

The hybrid model combined physical centres with digital learning. Technology became an extension of the original classroom philosophy rather than a replacement for personal guidance.

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Results That Built the Brand

For Joshi, results have always carried more weight than advertising.

CLAT 2026 delivered more than 1,600 NLU selections for LPT, the highest number of NLU selections achieved by any institute in a single year. The result included 42 students among the top 100 AIRs, including AIR 3, AIR 8 and AIR 9.

LPT also produced AIR 1 in AILET 2026 and recorded 6X AIR-1 in 9 Years.

Rajasthan Judicial Services 2025 added another strong result, with LPT securing Rank 1, Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 5.

Growth extended beyond law entrance preparation. Law Prep Judiciary, launched in 2023, produced more than 100 selections in RJS 2024 in its first year.

In 2024, LPT expanded into CAT, IPMAT and CUET under the LPT EdTech umbrella. The debut year brought top ranks, including Rajasthan’s CAT topper and multiple top-25 finishes in IPMAT.

The numbers tell the commercial story too.

Financial Performance: LPT Books ₹51 Crore in Q1 FY 2026-27

Law Prep Tutorial reported strong growth across bookings, collections, student enrolments and franchise expansion in Q1 FY 2026-27.

The company recorded ₹51 crore in bookings during Q1 FY 2026-27, up from ₹22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a 2.3X growth.

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Collections increased from ₹12.5 crore to ₹25.10 crore during the same period.

CLAT UG witnessed nearly 2.5X growth, driven by higher enrolments and stronger student retention. IPMAT recorded doubled growth. Franchise centres also delivered strong performance, with most partners registering nearly 2X growth within their first quarter of operations.

And in Q1 FY 2026-27, LPT booked ₹51 crore, a 2.3X year-on-year growth, while continuing its bootstrapped, self-funded model.

The company continues to invest in faculty training, upgraded study material, mock tests and student support services. Online and offline platforms continue to move closer together.

LPT plans to launch 20 new centres across 15 cities by Q3 FY 2026-27. The next phase will focus on CLAT, CLAT PG and IPMAT, alongside franchise expansion and wider access to quality education.

Commenting on the performance, Sagar Joshi, Founder, Law Prep Tutorial, said:

“Our performance in Q1 FY 2026-27 reflects the continued trust that students and parents have placed in Law Prep Tutorial. We remain committed to strengthening our academic systems, enhancing our teaching methodologies, and expanding our presence across the country. As we continue to grow, we will maintain transparency in reporting our performance while focusing on building an institution that delivers long-term outcomes for students, not just rapid growth.”

Leadership Built Around Trust

Joshi does not separate growth from student experience.

“Word of mouth is the best marketing in this field. More than marketing, it is important that students feel we have provided them with what we promised.”

The philosophy is visible in LPT’s academic approach. Faculty interaction takes priority over monologue-based teaching. Courses and papers adapt to changing examination patterns. Students receive support around the areas where they struggle.

Joshi also believes leadership should create more leaders.

“Solve a real problem you have personally seen, and be ready to give it a decade, not a quarter. Every topper’s result built more brand for us than any advertisement ever could. In education especially, trust is your only real asset.”

The words capture the larger journey. A quarter can produce a number. A decade can build an institution.

The Institution Today

From a basement classroom run by two people, Law Prep Tutorial now employs more than 800 mentors, content researchers, technology specialists and operations staff.

The institution combines 60+ physical centres with an AI-powered platform that tracks performance and personalises improvement. Law-school alumni, former faculty and subject experts create content in-house, with material updated as examination patterns shift.

The mission remains focused: expand access to quality preparation for India’s top law schools and judicial services, reach students across metros and smaller towns, and help build Bharat’s next generation of lawyers, judges and leaders.

Sagar Joshi’s journey offers no overnight success story.

The story starts with a borrowed basement.

A small batch followed. Then eight admissions. Then another centre. Then more students. Then technology. Then national scale.

The engine stayed the same: solve a real problem, reinvest in the institution, protect academic quality and let student outcomes speak.

In an education market often shaped by short cycles and external capital, Law Prep Tutorial represents a different route. Build patiently. Grow from earnings. Stay close to the student. Let trust compound.