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India’s mid- and small-cap stocks among world’s most expensive, says Ruchir Sharma

India’s mid- and small-cap stocks among world’s most expensive, says Ruchir Sharma

India’s mid- and small-cap stocks are trading at elevated valuations, with companies in these segments fetching around 25–30 times earnings, according to investor Ruchir Sharma.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 4:35 AM IST
India’s mid- and small-cap stocks among world’s most expensive, says Ruchir SharmaRuchir Sharma said that strong domestic mutual fund flows are supporting valuations, while high prices are making Indian equities less attractive to foreign investors.

India’s mid- and small-cap stocks are trading at some of the highest valuations globally, making the market increasingly difficult for foreign investors to justify, according to investor and market strategist Ruchir Sharma, as reported by Bloomberg News.

Sharma, chairman of Rockefeller International and founder of Breakout Capital, said strong domestic flows into Indian mutual funds and the asset management industry have helped keep equity valuations elevated. This has created a sharp contrast between domestic investor enthusiasm and the relatively indifferent stance of foreign investors.

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“Because you have this very robust flow of domestic money going into Indian mutual funds and the Indian asset management industry, the valuations of the Indian market remain very high, especially the mid- to small-cap stocks,” Sharma told Bloomberg News.

According to Sharma, Indian mid- and small-cap companies are trading at around 25 to 30 times earnings, potentially making them among the most expensive such segments globally.

Domestic flows keep valuations elevated

Sharma said the strong flow of domestic money into Indian equities is an important factor behind elevated valuations. With domestic investors continuing to allocate money to mutual funds, there is a persistent source of demand for Indian stocks.

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For foreign investors, however, high valuations can make India less attractive compared with other markets.

“As a foreign investor, why do I have to do this? I can go somewhere else, get a better valuation and better earnings growth in the middle of an AI boom,” Sharma said, according to Bloomberg News.

The valuation gap has contributed to a divergence in investor sentiment. Sharma said foreign investors are largely indifferent towards India, which could normally be viewed positively from a contrarian perspective. However, he argued that elevated valuations complicate that picture.

India’s domestic and foreign investor divide

The contrast between domestic and overseas investors is particularly visible in the mid- and small-cap segments, where valuations have remained substantially higher than in many other markets, Sharma said.

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He described the situation as one where domestic investors continue to support the market while foreign investors have greater flexibility to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Sharma’s assessment forms part of a broader 10-rule framework he uses to evaluate emerging and frontier markets over a three- to five-year horizon. The framework considers factors including demographics, politics, state intervention, debt, investment, inflation, geography, billionaire wealth, currency and investor sentiment.

India receives positive assessments on areas such as demographics and inflation, while investment and sentiment are more mixed. Sharma also flagged regulatory intervention and weak intraregional trade as concerns.

On currency, Sharma said he is less concerned than he was a few years ago and believes the rupee could enter a period of relative stability, barring a major macroeconomic shock.

Overall, Sharma’s assessment presents a mixed picture for Indian equities: strong domestic flows and favourable demographic trends coexist with elevated valuations and weaker foreign investor enthusiasm.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 4:35 AM IST
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