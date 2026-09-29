Google Pixel 11 at ₹69,999, Pixel 10a at ₹39,999: Flipkart Big Billion Day 2026 deals revealed

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However, there is an important catch - these are maximum offer-based prices, so check the eligibility requirements before assuming you’ll get the same price at checkout.

Google Pixel 11, 11 Pro prices revealed

The Google Pixel 11 has a listed price of ₹89,999, which can drop to an effective ₹69,999 during the BBD sale. The calculation includes a ₹12,000 bank offer, a ₹6,000 additional exchange benefit, and a ₹2,000 SuperCoins benefit. The sale price depends on combining all these benefits.

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The Pixel 11 Pro will be available at an effective price of ₹1,03,999, down from its current starting price of ₹1,19,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL will drop to ₹1,18,999, down from a current starting price of ₹1,34,999. Meanwhile, the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold is advertised at an effective ₹1,70,999, compared with its current price of ₹1,86,999.

Pixel 10a deal to watch

The Google Pixel 10a is priced at ₹47,999, and its effective sale price drops to ₹39,999 with a ₹4,000 bank offer and an extra ₹4,000 exchange benefit.

The Flipkart Pixel BBD also includes 10% instant discounts on eligible transactions with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, together with the benefits available through the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

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So, before you buy, do not treat the lowest advertised figure as a flat price. Bank eligibility, exchange conditions and SuperCoins requirements can affect the final amount you actually pay.