Top 15 emerging CEOs of India

While only a tiny fraction of startups reach unicorn status. Do you know the driving force behind their success? Visionary Leadership. Building a global brand from scratch is no easy feat. But fueled by a desire to shake up entire industries, many leaders have used winning strategies to transform their ideas into empires. Today, we honor 15 such dreamers with unwavering determination who turned their visions into vast enterprises.

1. Rahul Bhadoriya, Co-founder and CEO of Mr. Mint & Sportsmint

Rahul Bhadoriya is a pioneering serial entrepreneur whose visionary contributions have significantly impacted the blockchain landscape over the past nine years. Hailing from a small town, Rahul's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated figure in the tech and entrepreneurial world is truly inspirational.

A passionate founder and the original gangster (OG) in the blockchain space, Rahul has Founded several groundbreaking platforms that seamlessly integrate blockchain technology with innovative concepts. One of his notable ventures is Sportsmint, a decentralized sports fantasy platform that revolutionizes the way fans engage with their favorite sports by leveraging blockchain for transparency and security. Sportsmint has set a new standard in the fantasy sports industry, offering a more immersive and trustworthy experience.

Rahul's entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop there. He also co-founded Stepmint, a move-to-earn platform designed to encourage users to stay healthy and fit. By combining physical activity with earning potential, Stepmint motivates users to adopt a healthier lifestyle, rewarding them for their fitness efforts through a decentralized system. This innovative approach has garnered a significant following, highlighting Rahul's ability to blend technology with real-world benefits.

Furthermore, Rahul is the mastermind behind Mr. Mint, a token platform that unites these remarkable ventures, providing a cohesive ecosystem for users to interact with and benefit from. Mr. Mint ensures that platforms like Sportsmint and Stepmint operate synergistically, enhancing the overall user experience and creating a robust, interconnected network of services.

Rahul Bhadoriya's story is a testament to his visionary mindset and unwavering determination. He exemplifies the saying, "It's important to put the money on the jockey and not the horse," underscoring that his skills and leadership are the driving forces behind his ventures' success. As a small-town boy with a big dream to change the world, Rahul has risen to become a successful entrepreneur, inspiring many with his innovative solutions and relentless pursuit of excellence.

2. Dr. Paramjeet Singh Makani, Pantomath and CorpGini

Dr. Paramjeet Singh Makani’s unique journey highlights his influential role in the business world. At 30, he epitomizes success through non-traditional paths. Despite academic setbacks, Dr. Makani has become a prolific rainmaker and serial entrepreneur, scaling over 30 companies across diverse sectors. As President of Pantomath Financial Services Group, he leads a global financial services powerhouse.

Dr. Makani’s work spans international organizations, including governmental bodies, development agencies, and corporate frameworks. His ability to resolve complex challenges and create innovative solutions is well-proven, notably through his collaborations with former US President Donald Trump on high-profile projects.

His exceptional contributions have earned him an Honorary Doctorate in Business Development and Sales from Maryland State University and the Bharat Achiever's Award for Organisational Strategy Consulting. A cornerstone of his success is his ability to create a power network, making things happen, almost magically.

Dr. Makani attributes his success to practical wisdom, a visionary mindset, and intuitive decision-making. His story illustrates that with determination, ethics, and ingenuity, one can transcend traditional barriers and achieve extraordinary success. He is committed to leading projects addressing environmental, economic, social, political, and technological challenges, aiming to create a better world.

3. Rajiv Sharma, NLP Limited, UAE, India, Nigeria, S. Africa

Rajiv Sharma, a highly respected coach with over 30 years of leadership experience, has dedicated his career to empowering individuals and organizations. As a certified ICF coach and speaker, he has trained and coached over 700,000 professionals in 45 countries, specializing in Behavior Transformation, Leadership Development, and Strategy Execution.

Rajiv's expertise has benefited renowned organizations like Microsoft, Google, Walmart, and Sony. He's also the CEO of NLP Limited, a leading Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and corporate training company ranked 6th globally.

Rajiv developed the MARK Model™, a framework that helps leaders and teams:

Shift mindsets for positive change.

Turn ideas into action.

Develop new habits for long-term success.

Fuel innovation through continuous learning.

Recognized as a top Global Trainer and Guru, Rajiv's transformative sessions deliver immediate results and lasting change. His approach influences the subconscious mind, enabling teams to achieve sustainable breakthroughs.

Rajiv's book, "Make a MARK in Life," provides a roadmap to personal and professional excellence. For more information, visit his LinkedIn profile. His dedication to positive change is evident in his impressive career and the resources he offers for individual and organizational growth.

4. Mohit Mohapatra, NaturePro

Mohit Mohapatra is the driving force behind Naturepro, a skincare startup that is revolutionising modern haircare and skincare by addressing the need for complete toxin free and chemical free products. He’s not just building a brand but prioritising sustainability more than just a buzzword across the value chain of Naturepro - right from Products, which are microplastic free, to the packaging.

In the era where every skincare brand claims to be chemical and toxin free , exploring labels often reveals a different story , leading to a split of trust. Mohit recognized these fundamental challenges and came up with products that have COSMOS/ECOCERT- approved ingredients sourced globally, and every product proudly wears the MADE SAFE certification from Australia.

Building on the success of Naturepro, Mohit is bringing on a Korean skincare brand - Slayit which combines the best of Korean beauty innovation with active ingredients and is formulated to address the unique needs of the Indian skin types and concerns with tested solutions which is offering a new premium standard in skincare.

His vision extends beyond NATUREPRO. He's an AI enthusiast, mobilising its power for not only marketing but also in operations and product R&D.

He holds a computer science engineering degree followed by an MBA from XIMB.

Mohit has been recognized by Linkedin as a Top Corporate Sustainability Voice. At NaturePro, Mohit is also working on a game-changing technological advancement based on image recognition, poised to disrupt the entire beauty and personal care sector by democratising the on-demand skincare market

Naturepro’s commitment to sustainability extends to the packaging. They use innovative solutions such as bottles made with 50% calcium carbonate, which biodegrade within just two months, and 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials. This approach significantly reduces our carbon footprint, ensuring that our dedication to the environment is reflected in every aspect of our products.

5. Abhishek Mahankal, TRADR

The business world thrives on groundbreaking ideas and the unwavering spirit of visionary leaders. Abhishek Mahakal, the young founder of TRADR TRADING ACADEMY, perfectly embodies this idea. Recognized as one of India's most promising CEOs, his journey exemplifies dedication, innovation, and a burning desire to make financial education accessible to all.

Abhishek, born in 1996, defied expectations. Though he left engineering studies behind, his love for math and probability steered him toward the exciting world of stock markets. Initial losses couldn't dampen his enthusiasm. He transformed these setbacks into a stepping stone, diligently mastering technical analysis and trading strategies. This unwavering pursuit of knowledge led to the birth of TRADR, Nagpur's premier stock market training institute.

Abhishek's vision for TRADR was clear: empower young people by making stock market education available to everyone. His journey began with "FREE TRADES" on Instagram, where he cultivated a community exceeding 56,000 followers. He offered workshops, mentorship programs, and in-depth training courses. What sets TRADR apart is its ISO certification, ensuring top-quality education. They provide personalized, hands-on training with a unique one-on-one approach. Limited batches of just six students guarantee individual attention and a customized learning experience.

Under his leadership, TRADR has empowered over 2,000 students and manages significant funds through its brokerage arm. His dedication has been recognized by esteemed institutions like NMIMS Mumbai and featured in leading publications like Lokmat Times, Hindustan Times, and Yahoo Finance. The invitation from UnAcademy to create a trading course for their massive user base of 30 million is a true testament to his expertise and influence.

His path from financial struggles to becoming a top emerging CEO is a story of resilience. He embodies the motto, "Let's reach the top together," emphasizing the importance of financial freedom and responsible risk management. His journey is a powerful reminder that success is achievable through perseverance, innovative thinking, and a lifelong commitment to learning.

Abhishek's message is clear: everyone has the same 24 hours each day. What matters is how you use them. This philosophy is the driving force behind his success, inspiring aspiring traders to dream big, work relentlessly, and believe that with the right mindset, anything is possible.

6. Aman Gupta, Boat

Aman Gupta, the investor we all know from Shark Tank, recently received a prestigious "Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year" award from the Prime Minister himself. This impressive achievement is the culmination of a journey that began at Delhi University, where he became a record-setting young Chartered Accountant in 1999.

Before diving headfirst into entrepreneurship, Aman gained valuable experience as an assistant manager at Citibank and even co-founded Advanced Telemedia Pvt Ltd. But the year 2016 marked a turning point. With a music lover's passion and a starting investment of just ₹30 lakh, he co-founded boAt.

Driven by the vision of creating a successful D2C Indian electronics brand known for affordability and quality, boAt has become a household name. Their innovative audio products like headphones and earphones have resonated with over 1 million registered users. Aman's remarkable achievement of becoming "Entrepreneur of the Year" in such a short time is a testament to his dedication.

Under Aman's leadership, boAt stands out for its ability to secure celebrity endorsements in a record time. A true visionary, he has also leveraged the Shark Tank platform to invest in promising Indian startups.

This 42-year-old Delhi entrepreneur champions passion as the key ingredient for navigating the challenges faced by entrepreneurs. His success story is sure to inspire countless aspiring Indian entrepreneurs to compete with international brands by offering a powerful combination of quality, affordability, and durability.

7. Puneet Gupta, Astrotalk

Many might scoff at the idea of technology and astrology merging, but Puneet Gupta, the founder of India's leading astrological app, Astrotalk, has bridged that gap. Interestingly, Punit himself wasn't always a believer in astrological predictions.

Despite his lower-middle-class background, Puneet’s passion and dedication propelled him towards a successful life. However, his path wasn't without its struggles. In 2015, his first entrepreneurial venture failed, leaving him jobless in the tech industry. Discouraged and lost, he turned to astrology for guidance, as suggested by friends. This twist of fate sparked the inspiration for Astrotalk.

Astrotalk, a completely self-funded startup, has achieved remarkable success. In the fiscal year 2023-24, it raked in an impressive annual recurring revenue of Rs 800 crore, with profits soaring by 41.7% to Rs 8.5 crore. As of today, the platform boasts over 4 crore users and a network of 15,000 astrologers. The company's strong financial health is further bolstered by ambitious plans for an IPO within the next two years.

Puneet’s journey extends beyond Astrotalk. He has even shared his inspiring story as a TEDx speaker. It's a powerful testament to life's unexpected turns and the importance of perseverance. He attributes his success to prioritizing customer experience, exceptional customer support, and maintaining a transparent and honest business approach.

From a non-believer to the founder of a thriving spiritual tech company, Puneet Gupta’s story exemplifies the power of unwavering determination, even in the face of setbacks. His journey is an inspiration to all.

8. Akshay Khurana, Azoth Biotech

Akshay Khurana, a visionary CEO, is leading the charge in revolutionizing the wellness industry through his biotech company, Azoth Biotech. This young and forward-thinking entrepreneur is committed to a future-oriented approach, pioneering new frontiers with science-backed ingredients and groundbreaking innovations. His motto? To shake up the industry with products built on a foundation of solid research.

Before diving into the world of biotech, Akshay honed his skills through a postgraduate degree from IIM Bangalore and valuable work experience as a banker, relationship manager, and more. In 2019, his passion for creating solutions for health and education ignited a new path: becoming a biotech entrepreneur.

Akshay's core belief lies in the power of natural wellness solutions – effective, sustainable, and accessible to all. This philosophy is the driving force behind Azoth Biotech, one of India's leading cultivation and extraction companies specializing in medicinal mushrooms.

At the helm of a team of scientists, engineers, and business professionals, Akshay spearheads the development of cutting-edge products and services leveraging the extraordinary therapeutic potential of mushrooms. Their dedication has unlocked new paths to healing and wellness, and Azoth Biotech's commitment to quality is reflected in their AYUSH and FSSAI approvals. The company's success is further evidenced by its rapidly growing user base, now numbering in the thousands.

Akshay's influence extends beyond Azoth Biotech. He also holds leadership positions as director of the Ambalika Group and executive director of the Shriram Universal School. His inspiring journey and successful ventures serve as a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs, motivating them to chase their dreams and make a positive impact on the world.

9. Vivek Jain, VoiceOwl

Vivek Jain, the mastermind behind VoiceOwl's meteoric ascent, has revolutionized the landscape of AI-powered contact center solutions for enterprises in just one year. His leadership has propelled VoiceOwl to remarkable heights.

Vivek's journey began in Indore, where he completed high school before pursuing a Mechanical Engineering degree in Pune. An early adopter of AI's potential, he co-founded O Genie, an AI platform offering virtual travel booking assistants. This experience ignited a passion for cutting-edge AI solutions, leading him to launch VoiceOwl in October 2023.

Today, VoiceOwl stands as a leader in generative AI technology. They specialize in crafting bespoke, enterprise-grade large language models (LLMs) specifically tailored to each client's needs. VoiceOwl's platform not only develops custom LLMs, but also builds AI-powered, context-aware applications that securely connect to existing enterprise data and APIs. This unique approach strengthens, personalizes, and enhances the security of solutions for businesses. Vivek's foresight, along with his team's expertise, has resulted in a groundbreaking platform – a powerful blend of cutting-edge generative AI, robust data security, and deep compliance knowledge, perfectly designed for the demanding world of enterprise environments.

Vivek's influence extends far beyond VoiceOwl. He also serves as a director of Swaarnim Naturscience Limited, a respected organization focused on alternative cancer treatments. His dedication goes beyond customer experiences, encompassing operational optimization. Vivek's unwavering focus is on delivering real-world results and unlocking new opportunities through the strategic implementation of AI.

10. Surajit Chanda, Toyow

Surajit Chanda, the co-founder of Toyow, is a leader in transforming the Indian economy through tokenized assets. This innovative marketplace provides a one-stop shop for users to own a piece of the future.

Surajit's vision extends far beyond simply creating a marketplace for digital assets. He aims to revolutionize the way we own digital assets, offering a user-friendly platform for owning a diverse range of high-value assets. These assets come with a unique twist - real-world rewards and exclusive experiences that enhance the ownership journey.

Surajit's impressive educational background includes a B.Tech in Civil Engineering and an MBA in Marketing. He leverages this expertise in his role as the VP of the renowned Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Ltd. His entrepreneurial spirit is further evidenced by his directorship at Aqex Technologies and the founding of Verite Self Development, a one-stop shop for society self-redevelopment.

Surajit brings a wealth of experience to the table, with a strong foundation in real estate, F&B, and blockchain entrepreneurship. This, combined with his team's expertise, allows them to deliver unique Development Management Solutions to Housing Societies. Their services encompass everything from initial concept to final creation and beyond, providing a truly integrated experience.

Beyond his impressive professional achievements, Surajit is a passionate blockchain enthusiast. He is deeply committed to driving innovation and creating new opportunities through groundbreaking solutions in the blockchain space. His journey serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating the power of reshaping traditional business models and embracing the future of finance.

11. Rajiv Williams, Deccan Progressive Realty LLP

India's booming real estate market is ripe with opportunity. Recognizing this potential, Rajiv Williams established Deccan Progressive Realty LLP, a professional consulting firm dedicated to the industry. The company reflects Rajiv’s vision of providing exceptional service to all parties involved in real estate transactions, from buyers and sellers to investors and stakeholders.

Rajiv Williams, with a background in business management, brings a strong commitment to excellent customer service and solving problems effectively. Prior to leading Deccan Progressive Realty, his four years as Director of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at PVR were marked by his success in improving customer experiences and driving growth.

His proven track record of forging strategic partnerships has benefited real estate development companies like Avani Projects, Shri Salasar Developers, and Ornate Interiors. Through these collaborations, he witnessed the need for streamlined operations and a higher standard of professional services in the industry.

Deccan Progressive Realty's mission is threefold: to empower builders and developers, maximize returns for investors, and connect home seekers with their dream properties. Rajiv's entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond real estate. He also leads Dezign Shark, a comprehensive branding, advertising, media, and PR agency serving businesses of all sizes. His journey is an inspiration, demonstrating the value of ambition, confidence, and passion in any field.

12. Anupam Ghoshal, Riple

Driven by a lifelong love of science and technology, UK entrepreneur Anupam Ghoshal saw a need for a new way to connect people with the latest global news and foster a community around current events. This vision led him to found Riple, a revolutionary social media platform.

Anupam's background is a perfect blend of technical expertise and business acumen. He holds degrees in Computer Science and Entrepreneurial Studies. Before launching Riple, he gained valuable experience in product management and application development through an internship at Google, followed by stints as a developer and then a Product Manager at a multinational tech company. These experiences solidified his decision to pursue his own venture full-time.

Anupam and his team are dedicated to innovation. They leverage AI to personalize news feeds and prioritize user engagement alongside strong community moderation. Their goal is to use Riple to deliver short, impactful news (articles are 100 words each) and encourage user interaction, building a community-driven news experience.

His passion has paid off. In just two years, the Riple app has garnered a 5-star rating on the Google Play Store and surpassed 10,0 downloads. Today, Anupam and his team are making significant waves in the tech, information, and internet landscapes, solidifying their status as true influencers.

13. Vinay Agastya, Ctruh

Vinay Agastya, the mastermind behind Ctruh, a revolutionary web-based platform for building metaverse experiences launched just last year. A mechanical engineer with an Industrial and Product Design fellowship from Massachusetts, Vinay injects a potent dose of innovation into the company.

Vinay's diverse career path encompasses roles like Marketing Consultant, Client Partnerships, and Head of Sales and Marketing. He even held a prestigious position as Associate Director at Unacademy before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey with Ctruh. Recognizing the potential of 3D technology to transform various industries, from gaming and e-commerce to education and entertainment, Vinay founded Ctruh with a mission: to make metaverse creation accessible and affordable for all.

Since its launch in December 2022, Ctruh has achieved impressive milestones. They've secured $2 million in pre-seed funding and built a talented team exceeding 27 professionals under Vinay's leadership. Working closely with leading startups and established businesses, Vinay is dedicated to enhancing their virtual presence and fostering deeper user engagement.

From his base in Bangalore, Vinay prioritizes continuous learning and innovation. He's a firm believer in the metaverse's ability to revolutionize digital interactions and transactions through captivating 3D experiences. Vinay's vision will undoubtedly inspire individuals and brands to tap into their creativity and flourish in the ever-evolving digital world.

14. Sanjib Sahoo, Ingram Micro

Sanjib Sahoo is a force to be reckoned with in the global business world. Currently holding the prestigious title of Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Ingram Micro in California, Sahoo has become a prominent figure in technology distribution.

Sahoo boasts an impressive educational background, having honed his skills at renowned institutions like Calcutta University, IIM, MIT, and Harvard Business School. His career skyrocketed early on with leadership roles at technology giants like Charles Schwab and Deutsche Bank. He later went on to become the Chief Technology Officer in Chicago's esteemed IT sector.

At Ingram Micro, Sahoo has spearheaded the company's digital transformation. He's renowned for groundbreaking concepts like "DigiOps," "Digital Fitness," and Digital BMI, which have revolutionized industry standards and set new heights for innovation.

Sahoo's visionary leadership has been nothing short of disruptive. Under his guidance, Ingram Micro's Xvantage platform has shaken up the IT landscape. His accomplishments haven't gone unnoticed - Sahoo has garnered global recognition, including titles like Global Icon in Technology and the coveted "DigiGOAT" by CIO News. He's also been featured in Forbes and hailed as the "Most Interesting Man in Tech" by Tech Whisperers.

Consistently recognized as one of the world's top technology disruptors, Sahoo's journey serves as a powerful inspiration for Indian startups. His story is a clarion call for entrepreneurs to embrace change and leverage their business savvy alongside technical expertise to unlock a world of possibilities.

15. Namrata Sandhu, Vaayu Tech

The fight against climate change is a global concern, and every industry feels the pressure to address it. Namrata Sandhu, a young entrepreneur making waves in Spain, is at the forefront of this movement. She's the founder of Vaayu Tech, a revolutionary software that uses automation to help retailers track and minimize their environmental impact in real time – a first of its kind.

Namrata's path began with a solid foundation in economics, followed by her participation in Harvard's esteemed Sustainability Executive Leadership Program. Further solidifying her expertise, she pursued a postgraduate degree in Environmental Science abroad. Her impressive early career included leadership roles as a Senior Manager for Sustainability & Ethical Trade at the UN's Forum on Forests and as Head of Sustainability and Ethical Trade at other prestigious organizations.

In December 2020, driven by a mission, Namrata founded Vaayu Tech. The company leverages cutting-edge AI and scientifically validated methods to empower retailers. Under her dynamic leadership, Vaayu Tech has grown its reach across Europe and Asia, collaborating with over 100 global partners. Additionally, she established Nalen Ayurveda, a skincare company dedicated to natural, organic, and vegan products.

Namrata's ultimate goal is to make environmental impact a top priority in business decisions. Her vision is to assist retailers worldwide in reducing a staggering 1 gigaton of carbon emissions by 2030. Her visionary approach and inspiring story are bound to motivate individuals around the world to embrace responsible business practices and explore the transformative potential of circular business models.

Summing Up

These are the faces shaping the landscape of leadership in 2024. With their diverse backgrounds and innovative approaches, these 15 leaders provide a roadmap for the future. Their stories are a treasure trove of wisdom for aspiring entrepreneurs and a powerful testament to the transformative power of bold ideas. So, stay inspired, stay curious!