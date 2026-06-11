India is facing extreme temperatures this summer, with some cities crossing 50°C. Cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow regularly experience heatwave conditions, with temperatures climbing above 44-46°C during this summer, while Chennai has recently recorded highs of around 42°C accompanied by intense humidity. Now, even a relatively milder city such as Bengaluru may no longer be spared from warming trends.

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Climate projections also indicate that India's urban centres will experience rising temperatures in the years ahead. In weather conditions like these, the mattress you sleep on plays a bigger role than most of us realise. Dense foams trap body heat, while non-breathable covers create sweat that leads to restless nights. Not all mattresses are designed with the Indian climate in mind.

This list focuses on mattresses genuinely built to keep you cool. Breathability, airflow, and material science are our primary criteria, because in a tropical climate, temperature regulation is just as important as comfort.

Quick Comparison Snapshot

Mattress Material Type Cooling Mechanism Firmness MRP (Starting) DuroflexAirboost Airboost 3D Airflow matrix + Cooling fabric Advertisement Medium-Firm ₹14, 770 Peps Italiano Magnifico Pocket Spring Cooling Gel Medium-Soft ₹46,006 WakefitErgoTechEcoLatex Essential Mattress Natural Latex Pincore Ventilation Medium-Firm ₹11,670 Sleep Company Smart Ortho SnowTec SmartGrid Air Channels + Fabric Medium ₹17,990 Kurlon Natural Coir Rubberised Coir Open-Weave Airflow Firm ₹8,399 MM Foam Bloom Natural Latex Organic Open-Cell Medium ₹21,600

​​​Top Cooling Mattresses in India

1. DuroflexAirboost (3.8 Bionix Ice Pro)

The DuroflexAirboost is designed specifically for Indian summers. Its core features over 1 Lakh+ independent AirKnit fibres arranged in an open-cell matrix that promotes airflow. Its breathable structure is designed to help sweat and heat dissipate instead of getting trapped within the mattress. It is also wrapped in Arctic Ice cooling fabric cover for a cooler and fresher surface.

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Key Features

● Airboost layer offers breathability

● 3X more breathable than traditional foam

● Accredited by ISSR for 30% more deep sleep

● Wrapped in Arctic Ice cooling fabric

Pros

● The Airboost structure is designed to improve airflow compared to dense foam constructions.

● Does not sag or trap sweat

● 100-night free trial & 7-year warranty

Cons

● Slightly less plush feel compared to other alternatives

2. Peps Italiano Magnifico

The Peps Italiano Magnifico is a high-end pocket spring mattress featuring a Euro Top (Faux Top) finish. While it utilises pocketed springs to allow air to move through the spring chamber, its cooling is restricted to the surface fabric and foam layers.

Key Features

● Pocket spring core that provides internal airflow.

● Knitted fabric provides a soft and fresh feel.

Pros

● Luxurious, plush feel that balances support and softness.

Cons

● Memory foam layers can still retain heat in extremely humid coastal cities.

● The high profile makes it very heavy to handle.

3. WakefitErgoTechEcoLatex Essential Mattress

The ErgoTechEcoLatex Essential combines a 100% natural latex top with a high-density foam base for a firm, responsive feel. It prevents the sinking sensation typical of memory foam while maintaining natural breathability.

Key features

● Natural latex top layer for cooling

● Washable AeroTex knit cover

Pros

● Naturally breathable and easy to move on

● Affordable natural material option

Cons

● Too firm for most side sleepers

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4. The Sleep Company Smart Ortho SnowTec

This mattress pairs a patented SmartGrid structure containing 2,500 air channels with SnowTec technology for a cooling effect.

Key Features

● Adaptive SmartGrid polymer layer

● SnowTec cooling fabric

Pros

● Highly effective initial cooling

Cons

● Higher cost than standard alternatives

● It has only a 1-inch grid layer, surrounded by foam trapping heat

● A distinct grid feel may not suit all preferences

5.Kurlon Natural Coir (Enterprise/Classic)

Kurlon’s rubberised coir is a staple for a reason. The natural coconut fibre weave is inherently porous, making it a good breathable material. It is an eco-friendly solution that resists heat buildup by design.

Key Features

● Natural open-weave structure for maximum ventilation.

● Advanced coir orientation

Pros

● Extremely affordable and durable.

● Stays naturally cool without the need for chemical gels.

Cons

● Very firm; lacks the contouring needed for pressure point relief.

● Only offers 2 years warranty

6. MM Foam Bloom

The Bloom is a 100% natural latex mattress. Latex is inherently breathable due to its interconnected cell structure. By avoiding synthetic foams entirely, the Bloom ensures that the mattress offers a resilient and airy sleep environment.

Key Features

● 100% Natural latex; a fully organic core with no synthetic fillers.

● Biodegradable and sustainable material.

Pros

● Gives natural cooling effects

● Naturally hypoallergenic.

Cons

● Pure latex can be too bouncy

● Very heavy and difficult to move.

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Buying Guide: Choosing Your Cooling Mattress



1. Climate: Indian summers vary from region to region, but the need for a cooler sleep surface remains the same. Look for mattresses with breathable open-cell construction, airflow-focused design, and cooling fabrics that help regulate temperature and comfort throughout the night.

2. Material Type: Aiboost and SmartGrid are engineered for active cooling. Latex and Coir offer passive, natural cooling. Memory Foam acts as an insulator that traps heat.

3. Body Weight: Heavier sleepers compress foam more, which can restrict airflow. Look for firmer material, as they maintain their structure better under weight.

Which one is the best?

Traditional materials like Wakefit’s latex and Kurlon’s coir provide basic breathability, but they still feature dense cores that can hold onto warmth. Among airflow-focused mattresses in this range, the DuroflexAirboost stands out for its open construction and zoned support. But buying a mattress finally depends upon your budget, sleep preference, and firmness choice. Weather is only one factor that influences your buying decision, but considering Indian weather conditions and rising global temperatures, investing in a mattress with good support and breathability can help in the long run.

FAQs

1. Which is the best cooling mattress in India?

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The DuroflexAirboost leads due to its open matrix structure, which promotes natural airflow. It is 3x more breathable than traditional foams, and also provides orthopedic support.

2. Do cooling mattresses work in summer?

Yes, if they have structural ventilation. Natural airflow designs generally retain less heat than dense memory foam constructions.

3. Is Airboost better than foam for cooling?

Yes. Airboost features an open-cell matrix that is breathable, whereas standard foam is closed-cell and acts as an insulator that traps heat.

