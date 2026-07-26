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Delhi targets traffic bottlenecks on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg with ₹1.97 crore elevated road study

Delhi targets traffic bottlenecks on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg with ₹1.97 crore elevated road study

Stretching roughly 4 km, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg serves as a crucial arterial connection linking the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road to the Outer Ring Road via Vasant Kunj, Kishangarh, and the Qutub Institutional Area.a

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 26, 2026 6:22 PM IST
Delhi targets traffic bottlenecks on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg with ₹1.97 crore elevated road studyThe corridor handles heavy daily vehicular traffic, serving as a vital access point to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and several prominent national institutes. (Representational photo)

Commuters traversing South Delhi’s congested Aruna Asaf Ali Marg may soon find relief from peak-hour traffic gridlocks. The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has approved a budget of ₹1.97 crore to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for a proposed elevated road along the stretch, paving the way for preliminary ground work once funds are formally disbursed. 

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Stretching roughly 4 km, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg serves as a crucial arterial connection linking the Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road to the Outer Ring Road via Vasant Kunj, Kishangarh, and the Qutub Institutional Area.

The corridor handles heavy daily vehicular traffic, serving as a vital access point to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and several prominent national institutes, including the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). 

To evaluate the overall viability of the elevated corridor, the PWD's feasibility assessment will analyze key parameters, including technical specifications, financial projections, traffic flow dynamics, and environmental impacts. 

The move forms part of a broader infrastructure push by the Delhi government to redesign critical bottlenecks into dust-free, green, and pedestrian-accessible "model corridors." In a review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu in May — attended by road construction agencies and representatives from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) — five major high-density routes were earmarked for comprehensive redevelopment. 

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The identified stretches include: 

  • Minto Road-ITO-Karkardooma 
  • Minto Road-Aruna Asaf Ali Marg-Jawaharlal Nehru Marg–Delhi Gate 
  • Netaji Subhash Marg-Shanti Van-Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Yamuna riverfront)-ITO-IP Estate Metro Station Corridor 
  • Dhaula Kuan to Jail Road (South Delhi) 
  • Cariappa Marg to Tilak Nagar Roundabout, and Najafgarh Road from Uttam Nagar–Tilak Nagar to Rajouri Garden (West Delhi) 

According to sources from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), once completed, these transport corridors will function as 24-hour active zones featuring dust control measures, green cover, pedestrian walkways, and recreational amenities, supported by robust storm-water drainage systems to prevent waterlogging.

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Published on: Jul 26, 2026 6:22 PM IST
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