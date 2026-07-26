Gland Pharma stock: Price target of Rs 3,250 likely in medium term, says analyst

Pharma major Gland Pharma remains on investors’ radar as market expert Pradeep Haldar struck a constructive note on the stock, saying the broader setup continues to look healthy even if some near-term correction cannot be ruled out. For investors tracking opportunities within the pharma sector, the message was clear: stay invested and allow time for the thesis to play out.

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Responding to a viewer query on whether Gland Pharma can outperform within the pharmaceutical space, Haldar said the stock’s “overall structure” still looks good. He added that while a short-term dip is possible, there is “no major problem” visible on the charts at this stage.

Near-term wobble, longer-term comfort

Haldar flagged the possibility of a short-term correction, suggesting the stock could see some pressure before resuming its upward trajectory. However, he did not interpret that as a breakdown in the broader trend, indicating that investors should avoid reading too much into temporary weakness.

“Overall structure looks good,” he said, while adding that “short term correction is possible.” That distinction is important in a market where investors often confuse consolidation with a reversal.

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Rs 3,250 target in focus

The sharper takeaway from the commentary was the upside projection. Haldar said a rally towards Rs 3,250 looks possible in Gland Pharma, provided investors maintain a medium-term holding period.

That target, if achieved, would reinforce the view that selective pharma names can still deliver alpha even in a market dominated by macro concerns, crude oil volatility and sector rotation. In the broader show as well, the expert repeatedly differentiated between structurally strong stocks and those merely witnessing short-lived trading bounces.

Why time frame matters

Perhaps the most important part of the call was the suggested holding horizon. Haldar advised investors to maintain a three-quarter time frame, underscoring that the expected move may not be immediate.

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That makes the Gland Pharma view less of a momentum trade and more of a patience-driven positional call. For investors in the pharma space, the takeaway is straightforward: Near-term volatility may persist, but the stock still appears to have room to outperform if the broader structure remains intact.