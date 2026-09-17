Viva Money Expands to Delhi and Haryana, Strengthening Its Presence Across India

The company has witnessed steady growth over the last few years. Since launch, Viva Money has served more than 55,000 customers, disbursed around 4,00,000 loans, and facilitated loan disbursals exceeding ₹750 crore across its operating markets. The latest expansion marks another milestone as the company continues to strengthen its footprint in India's fast-growing digital lending sector.

Unlike conventional loans that require customers to borrow the entire approved amount, Viva Money allows eligible users to withdraw only the amount they need from their approved limit. Customers are charged only on the amount they use, giving them greater flexibility to manage planned and unexpected expenses easily.

Vishal Jain, Head of Marketing at Viva Money, said: "We are seeing a clear shift in how people want to borrow. Customers today expect financial services to be simple, fast, and available when they need them. Expanding to Delhi and Haryana within such a short span is an important milestone for us, but it is only one part of a much bigger journey. Our goal is to make flexible digital borrowing available to more people across India while keeping the experience transparent and easy to use."

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The company believes North India represents a strong growth opportunity as more consumers adopt digital financial services and look for borrowing solutions that fit their day-to-day needs. Delhi and Haryana are expected to play an important role in the company's next phase of growth.

The expansion forms part of Viva Money's broader growth roadmap, with plans to enter additional Indian states over the coming months while continuing to enhance the customer experience through technology and faster loan processing. With Delhi and Haryana now part of its growing network, Viva Money plans to continue expanding into more Indian states in the coming months as it works towards making digital borrowing more accessible for customers across the country.