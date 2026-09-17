N Chandrasekaran reappointed as chairman: Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment, TCS, Tata Tech shares rise up to 13%

Shares of Tata Group rose in the afternoon session today after news reports said the board of Tata Sons has approved the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman for fresh five years. Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Investment Corp, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , Tata Technologies and Nelco shares zoomed up to 13.5% today. The Group stocks also received a boost after a Bloomberg report said the proposal for the listing of Tata Sons has been cleared.
Tata Chemicals shares zoomed 13.5% to Rs 831 in afternoon session. Market cap of Tata Chemicals rose to Rs 20,439 crore. Shares of another Tata Group firm Tata Investment rose 7% to Rs 727.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 36,560 crore on BSE.