What Went Into the Planning of Rivali Park 2: A Closer Look

Cities evolve not only through their skylines but through the places that make daily life easier. Rivali Park 2 in Borivali grows from that understanding. For Hafeez Contractor and Rohan Khatau of CCI Projects, their design approach considers how residents interact with space and how built form responds to its setting. The project looks beyond architecture as an object and towards architecture as experience.

Architect Hafeez Contractor and developer Rohan Khatau, Director at CCI Projects, collaborated on a plan that responds to routine urban patterns rather than ornamental expression. The project prioritises functional living over visual impact on the city’s silhouette.

Where the Idea Began

The project began from a shared belief that urban growth must still make room for comfort. Mumbai’s scale demands efficiency, but no amount of planning can replace light, air, or human connection, and so, their planning addressed ventilation, circulation, and access, aligning structural decisions with common residential needs.

Hafeez Contractor brought years of experience and an instinct for proportion. Khatau added warmth by thinking about how families move through their day.

Their combined inputs produced layouts intended for routine use and straightforward movement.

Understanding the Setting

The suburb sits at the city’s western edge, bordered by the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Few places in Mumbai combine this level of connectivity with greenery that stretches as far as the horizon.

The site plan accounts for Borivali’s mix of built density and access to natural areas, particularly its proximity to the national park. Buildings are aligned to capture morning sunlight and cross-ventilation. Views are oriented toward open green stretches. Pedestrian paths connect directly to gardens, linking residential zones with open spaces through pedestrian routes.

“You can feel when a plan has rhythm,” the Contractor says. “It lets people move through space without thinking about direction. That is the foundation of good design.”

Homes That Work with Life

The interior layouts are arranged according to functional requirements and typical household movement. Room sizes follow standard residential proportions common in the suburbs. Living areas include attached balconies, a feature that supports cross-ventilation and outdoor access. Plus, layouts of kitchen have a common modular planning suited to everyday cooking and storage needs

The flooring is built to handle daily use, and the finishes favour texture over shine. The homes are planned to be move-in ready, with layouts that can adapt as a family’s needs shift, whether it’s a corner that turns into a study or furniture arranged a different way.

A Landscape That Connects People

Rivali Park 2’s open spaces form the heart of its character. The landscaped podium top ties together lawns, seating zones, and walking paths into a cohesive central courtyard. The layout allows residents to cross paths during routine movement, such as walking, sitting outdoors, or supervising children.

Nothing feels staged. The gardens are built for regular use, with shaded corners and level changes that make them interesting without feeling ornamental. Plants are chosen to thrive in the local weather and require minimal upkeep. Water systems are planned to ensure the landscape remains healthy through every season. The masterplan encourages people to meet and move easily, creating a sense of community through everyday use, not by design tricks.

Simplicity Over Noise

Mumbai’s skyline thrives on spectacle, but Rivali Park 2 takes another route. The elevations follow a straightforward design without decorative additions. The exterior design relies on straightforward vertical elements and finishes selected to hold their appearance over time. The planning choices follow everyday needs, using shading elements, practical balcony placement for privacy, and building positions that keep air moving through the site.

This sense of restraint defines the project’s identity. The design doesn’t shout for attention; it earns it through composure. Over time, that calmness becomes its strongest visual quality.

A Neighbourhood That Grows With Time

Rivali Park 2 is designed to evolve. The upcoming phase adds a premium tower, Skyleap, with more than 300 residences, each planned with broader layouts and adaptable corners that support flexible living. Balconies remain central, giving residents usable outdoor space.

The plan includes retail areas, workspaces, and basic services placed close to the homes. The idea is to keep everyday needs within a short walk, something many Mumbai residents value because of long commute times across the city.

“A neighbourhood feels complete only when it allows life to happen without effort,” says Khatau.

Built to Last

Sustainability is built into the project’s basic systems. Airflow is supported through planned ventilation paths, and harvested rainwater is used for the landscape. Utility corridors allow straightforward maintenance, and the structural grid uses spacing and materials chosen for long-term use.

The architectural layout and project management practices are structured to support long-term operational efficiency. The planning is shaped around how the project will function over many years, not around immediate market shifts.

A Design Philosophy in Action

The project reflects inputs from both the architectural and development teams. Contractor oversaw spatial and structural planning, while Khatau contributed considerations related to resident use patterns. The result is an architecture that supports life quietly and gracefully.

According to CCI Projects, planning priorities were focused on functionality rather than built volume. The company notes that resident usability was a key consideration during planning.

Rivali Park 2 settles into Borivali with quiet confidence, enriching the life around it. As households settle in, it is likely to create more movement within the locality and encourage day-to-day interaction among residents.