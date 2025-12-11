KSH International IPO to open on Dec 16; check price band, issue size & more

KSH International, a manufacturer in the magnet winding wire segment, will open its Rs 710 crore initial public offering (IPO) on 16 December, closing on 18 December. The price band is set at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share, with a face value of Rs 5. It includes a fresh share sale of Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 290 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Retail investors may apply for a minimum lot of 39 shares (Rs 14,976), while Small HNIs require 546 shares (Rs 2,09,664) and Big HNIs 2,613 shares (Rs 10 lakh). The company’s post-listing market capitalisation is estimated at Rs 2,602 crore. Nuvama Wealth Management and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 290 crore by promoters Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde, and Rohit Kushal Hegde. The issue aims to support business growth and allow promoters to partially liquidate holdings. The company recently completed a pre-IPO placement of approximately Rs 35 crore by allotting 9.11 lakh equity shares at Rs 384 per share.

Advertisement

The pre-IPO placement included investors such as Malabar India Fund, which received 8.51 lakh shares on 8 December at Rs 384 per share (Rs 32.7 crore). Other participants were Rupal K Sancheti (39,062 shares, Rs 1.5 crore) and Salil Ajay Bhargava (13,021 shares, Rs 0.5 crore), reflecting institutional interest ahead of the IPO.

KSH International, established in 1981 in Taloja, Raigad, Maharashtra, has expanded over four decades. The company manufactures a range of standard and specialised magnet winding wires tailored to customer requirements. According to a CARE report, it is expected to become India’s largest exporter in this segment by export revenue in FY25.

The IPO’s main objectives are to fund expansion, strengthen working capital, and enable a partial exit for promoters. After the pre-IPO placement, the company has entered the public issue phase with a larger capital base. Listing of the company is scheduled at BSE and NSE on 23 December.