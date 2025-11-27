Why Gen Z Toppers Are Rejecting Old IPMAT Coaching Methods

As the next wave of IPMAT aspirants prepares for highly competitive admissions into the 5-year IPM programs at IIMs, a clear shift is happening. Many Gen Z toppers are now moving away from traditional IPMAT coaching models. They are choosing a different method that is built on technology, agility, and personalization. Supergrads is leading this change.

The New Generation’s Coaching Crisis

Students today grow up using smartphones, apps, and online platforms. Their learning style is quick and adaptive. Because of this, the old coaching structure feels outdated. Large classroom batches, fixed timetables, and long, generic lectures no longer match how modern students learn.

Discussions on student forums show this discomfort clearly. A recent Reddit post by an IPMAT aspirant said:

“They don’t have a system. You won’t know what to solve when.”(Source: Reddit, r/IPMATtards)

Another user shared that some coaching institutes focus more on highlighting a few top results than on offering real quality teaching.(Source: Reddit, r/IPMATtards)

These conversations reflect what many serious IPMAT aspirants feel today. Traditional coaching methods do not meet their expectations.

The Rise of a Smarter, Data-Driven Alternative

Supergrads by Toprankers has become a preferred platform among Gen Z learners. These students are looking for more than long lectures or handwritten notes. They want personalized guidance, smart analytics, and structured support.

Here is why Supergrads connects so well with them:

• Adaptive Learning and Intelligent Feedback: Students receive study plans designed around their strengths and weaknesses. Each plan is shaped by their performance data.

• Continuous Performance Analytics: Supergrads focuses on regular tests and real-time tracking. This helps the student adjust strategy quickly and effectively.

• Mentorship, Not Monologues: Instead of sitting in a crowded 50-student class, learners at Supergrads get mentor support that feels direct and meaningful. They get help on strategy, doubts, and mindset preparation.

Backed by EdTech Trends and Market Demand

This shift is supported by bigger changes in the EdTech industry. The online test-prep market in India is growing rapidly. A Technavio report states that the sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5 percent in the coming years.(Source: newsroom.technavio.org)

KPMG’s EdTech insights also show that hybrid and online learning models are becoming the preferred choice for a majority of students.(Source: KPMG EdTech Trends Report)

Gen Z students are digital natives. They expect personalized, flexible, and just-in-time support. One-size-fits-all coaching no longer works for them.

Real Voices. Real Impact.

Supergrads is not just following a trend. The platform is creating real results for students. Many learners say they now understand exam strategy better. They also feel more mentally prepared and more efficient with time.

One Supergrads student shared:

“I used to dread long lectures. But at Supergrads, the mock-test feedback shows me exactly what to focus on. My study plan feels more like a growth map.”

Supergrads keeps its placement data confidential. However, the platform reports higher student engagement, consistent improvement in mock scores, and strong mentor-mentee relationships across batches.

Why Supergrads Is the Future of IPMAT Prep

• Flexibility: Students can learn from anywhere at any time. This suits the lifestyle and study habits of Gen Z.

• Smart Analytics: Every mock test, quiz, and doubt session adds new insights to the student’s preparation path.

• Holistic Preparation: Supergrads covers more than quant and verbal. It helps students build stamina, exam temperament, and strategy. These are the real differentiators for top ranks.

• Scalability: Traditional centers depend on physical classrooms. Supergrads reaches students across India without such limits.

A Call to Change the Coaching Narrative

With the next IPMAT cycle approaching, Gen Z aspirants are making their preferences clear. Success does not require old-style coaching anymore. It requires smarter planning, efficient tools, and continuous guidance, andSupergrads is offering exactly that. It is not just a coaching platform; it is a movement toward a better way to prepare.