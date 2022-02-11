East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility, application fees, more

The East Coast Railway is open to hiring staff for its apprentice posts. The Indian Railways' blue zone announced that it has opened applications for candidates for the same.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Railway Recruitment Cell, Bhubaneswar on rrcbbs.org.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 7, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 756 posts in the organization.

Here are more details:

Eligibility Criteria

1. Applicants must have passed class 10 examination or an equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate, from a recognised board

2. A candidate must have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT

3. Applicants should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

1. The selection will be on the basis of a merit list prepared after the written examination and interview

2. The merit list will be based on an average of matriculation [with minimum 50 percent (aggregate) marks] plus ITI (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) marks.

Application fees

3. The application fees is Rs 100. Fee payments to be made online as part of the online application process.



