BT India@100: How far can licence to skill take India? Here's a deep dive

India's journey to becoming a global economic powerhouse hinges on its ability to skill its workforce effectively. As the country marches towards 2047 with the goal of achieving developed nation status, skilling and employment have emerged as critical priorities.



The Union Budget 2024-25 reflects this focus, with an ambitious plan to provide skill development training and create employment opportunities for 4.1 crore people over the next five years.



This unprecedented emphasis on skilling underscores the government's commitment to preparing its workforce for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

The budget outlines a massive Rs 2 lakh crore outlay for skilling and employment initiatives, marking a significant step toward addressing the country's employment challenges.



Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, highlighted the unprecedented focus on these areas in the budget, noting that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized skilling and employment throughout her speech, reflecting their importance in the government's economic strategy.

One of the key components of this initiative is the "Prime Minister’s Package for Employment and Skilling," a comprehensive and holistic approach designed to provide end-to-end solutions. This package includes five major schemes aimed at formalizing employment, promoting internships, and upgrading industrial training facilities. Over half of the Rs 2 lakh crore budget, or Rs 1.07 lakh crore, is allocated to three schemes focused on formalizing employment through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).



These schemes include direct benefit transfers to first-time employees, incentives for bulk hiring in manufacturing, and reimbursement of employer contributions to EPFO for additional employees.

In addition to formalizing employment, the government plans to invest Rs 63,000 crore in internship programs with top 500 companies, benefiting one crore youth aged 21-24. Another Rs 30,000 crore is allocated for upgrading 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country. These initiatives aim to bridge the gap between industry and academia, ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

Despite these ambitious plans, challenges remain. The effectiveness of previous skill development initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), has been mixed, with significant dropout rates and low placement numbers. The new budget’s focus on involving the industry more deeply in skilling initiatives is a positive step, but it will require careful implementation and ongoing assessment to ensure that the goals are met.

The importance of skilling in India's economic strategy cannot be overstated. As India aims to be a leader in Industry 4.0, the integration of advanced technologies with a skilled workforce is essential. The success of these initiatives will depend not only on government policies but also on the active participation of the private sector and educational institutions.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, will delve deeper into these initiatives as one of the key speakers at the "Adani BT India@100" forum on August 20 at the Leaders Lounge, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. His insights will be crucial as India navigates its path to becoming a globally competitive economy through the power of a well-skilled workforce.