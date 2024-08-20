India set to emerge as a global food basket, says Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Reforms in the agricultural sector are one of the important aspects that can improve the efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of the agricultural sector. These reforms typically address key issues such as land ownership, irrigation, crop diversification, market access, and the adoption of modern technologies.

At the BT India@100 event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 20 August, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, delivered an insightful speech on the ongoing agricultural reforms in India. He addressed the challenges faced by farmers and outlined the government's strategy to enhance farmers' income and ensure the country's food security.

When asked about the Modi government's ambitious promise to double farmers' income by 2022, the union minister disagreed with the notion that progress has been slow. He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant improvements have been made in the agricultural sector. He articulated the government's comprehensive plan to continue increasing farmers' income while meeting the food demands of India's growing population, which is expected to reach 1.6 billion by 2047.

"Efforts to increase farmers' income are ongoing, and we are also working to fulfil the country's requirements," proclaimed the Union Minister. "Our dream is to make India the food basket of the world, not just meeting our own needs but also catering to global demands." This means that India is poised to become a major supplier of food to the world.

He highlighted India's success in exporting agricultural products, noting that rice exports alone have reached Rs 40 billion. He also pointed to the global recognition of India's premium wheat and the immense potential of the country's fisheries sector. He said that the agriculture growth rate stood at 4.6%.

He outlined a five-point strategy focusing on increasing production, reducing production costs, ensuring fair crop prices, addressing global threats to farming, and diversifying beyond traditional crops like wheat and rice.

A key component of this strategy is expanding irrigated land. He also shared his experience from his tenure as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, where the area of irrigated land was increased from 7 lakh hectares to 50 lakh hectares, with plans to exceed 70 lakh hectares through ongoing projects. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating water transfer projects from water-rich rivers to water-scarce regions, a practice Modi began as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Chouhan also emphasised the importance of seed production, noting that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is making significant strides in this area. He cited the recent release of several new seed varieties for 65 crops by Prime Minister Modi, including a millet variety that matures in just 70 days and a water-efficient crop variety that can be directly sown, reducing labour costs and conserving water.

The minister underscored the need for a balanced approach to agricultural development, suggesting that while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system remains crucial, it is essential to explore additional measures to ensure farming remains profitable. He pointed out that under the Modi government, MSP is now set at a 50% profit margin over the cost, a significant improvement from previous policies.

At the end of the session, Chouhan concluded by expressing his commitment to the agricultural sector and his belief in the government's well-planned strategy to make Indian farming more profitable and sustainable.