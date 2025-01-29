13,400 trains, 23,000 staff: Indian Railways prepares for Maha Kumbh 2025 surge  

With millions of devotees flooding Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, Indian Railways is bracing for one of its biggest operational challenges yet. To manage the staggering crowds expected to take the holy dip at the Sangam, Railways has deployed 13,400 trains and 23,000 employees to ensure smooth travel.

On Wednesday, Executive Director of the Railway Board, Dilip Kumar said that for the convenience and ease of the passengers going to and returning from this year’s grand and divine Maha Kumbh, Indian Railways has planned to operate more than 13,400 trains.

Wednesday’s Mauni Amavasya —one of the most sacred bathing days—saw a massive surge in pilgrims, with millions heading to the banks of the Ganga. “Today is Mauni Amavasya, and today millions of people are planning to take a holy dip in the Sangam. In view of that, extensive arrangements have been made at all our stations in the Prayag region,” Kumar stated.

To accommodate the rush, Railways scheduled over 360 special trains for the day, with most operating as reserved specials. “Today we have planned to run more than 360 trains, and most of these trains are reserve special trains,” Kumar added.

Beyond train operations, the Railways has mobilised a massive workforce to assist passengers. “For this Maha Kumbh, Indian Railways has deployed around 23,000 employees there to guide and serve the passengers,” Kumar said.

With upcoming bathing dates expected to draw even larger crowds, Indian Railways faces the enormous task of balancing religious fervor with logistical execution.

Earlier this morning, a stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara marg, he said.