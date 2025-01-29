Viral garland seller at Maha Kumbh 2025, denies earning ₹10 crore in 10 days. Mona Lisa says...

Mona Lisa, the viral garland seller at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, recently debunked rumours that she earned a whopping ₹10 crore in 10 days. The garland seller sold garlands made of pearls and Rudraksha and has went viral thanks to her striking features and amber eyes.

She said: "If I earned so much money, then why would I live here and why would I sell garlands?" Her sudden fame came with its own set of challenges as everyone wanted to interview and photograph Mona Lisa.

There were various instances wherein she reportedly faced harassment, sparking concerns about her safety. She previously alleged that a group of men forcefully entered her tent to take pictures with her despite her refusal.

कुंभ मेले में वायरल हुई एक लड़की मोनालिसा का अब लोगों ने जीना दुश्वार कर रखा है



वाकई देश की जनता बहुत ही मूर्ख व नालायक किस्म की है....!! pic.twitter.com/MgsbtT4X50 — Priyanshu Kumar (@priyanshu__63) January 21, 2025

Mona Lisa, who originally hails from Indore, also said that after her brother intervened to delete the pictures from their phones, the men allegedly attacked him. She said in a video that some men approached for photos and claimed that her father asked them to do so.

"Some men approached me saying that my father had sent them to take pictures with me. I refused and told them that if my father had sent them, they should go to him only. I wouldn’t click pictures with them," Mona Lisa was quoted as saying by News18.

After this, her father denied confronted the group of men and confronted them on how they could forcefully enter her tent. He also denied sending anyone to her. In a post on X, she mentioned that she will have to go back to Indore for her and her family's safety.

“Parivar aur apni suraksha ke liye mujhe wapas Indore jana pad raha hai, ho sakta to agle saahi snaan tak wapas milte hain, Prayagraj Mahakumbh mein. Sabhi ke sahyog aur pyaar ke liye dil se dhanyavaad (I have to go back to Indore for my family and my safety. If possible, I will be back for the next Maha Kumbh)."

Her father said that her instant fame affected her business since many people approached her for clicking selfies instead of buying garlands from her.